Experts reveal the top telltale signs you should look out for in a family member who is struggling

Many people can suffer in secret, and those people can be our close family and friends. An expert reveals the signs to look out for if you’re concerned about someone you know with addiction and mental health issues.

Helen Wells, Clinical Director at behavioural health treatment centre, The Dawn Rehab Thailand has revealed the top telltale signs you should look out for.

Changes in behaviour

One of the most common behavioural changes is withdrawal from previously enjoyed activities and social situations. Family members struggling with their mental health may often start declining invitations, cancelling plans, or showing less interest in hobbies than before. Additionally, changes in behaviour may also come in the form of an increase in irritability, mood swings or even unexplained aggression.

Emotional changes

Emotional indicators may show up in the form of consistent sadness, or a general numbness to emotions. Furthermore, persistent expressions of hopelessness, even in a jokey way, can also be a sign, as well as an excess in feelings of guilt or shame. For example, a person may express that they feel they are being a burden to others.

Physical changes

While emotions and behavioural changes can highlight issues, several physical changes can show struggle, too. Sudden and significant changes in sleep patterns can be a symptom, as well as unexplained weight loss or weight gain. A sudden neglect in physical hygiene can also be a symptom.

Substance abuse and risky behaviours

A person who is struggling may find themselves relying on drugs and alcohol, or even both. They may also find themselves relying on prescription medication. Risky behaviour may come in the form of impulsive decisions, such as reckless spending, as well as engagement in dangerous activities without thinking about consequences.

Adding on, Helen Wells, Clinical Director at The Dawn Rehab Thailand, said: "Many people experiencing mental health difficulties don't realize they need help or feel too stigmatized to reach out for it. That's why family members recognizing these signs early can be crucial in getting loved ones connected with appropriate support.

"If you notice any of these signs, avoid accusatory language. You should express that you are concerned from a place of love and offer support without pressuring the person. Sometimes just knowing someone cares enough to notice can be the first step toward seeking help."

