Mum sent home with paracetamol for 'trapped nerve' dies from heart attack

The family of a 36-year-old woman, who died after being sent home with paracetamol, has received a £130,000 payout following a hospital's failure to properly diagnose her cardiac condition.

Mother-of-two Jade Ellis, was sent home from the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend with paracetamol for what was mistakenly diagnosed as a "trapped nerve," despite showing symptoms consistent with acute coronary problems. She suffered a heart attack at home just hours later and was pronounced dead.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Local Health Board has admitted liability, acknowledging a breach of duty and causation in Jade's death. The health board admitted that had appropriate tests, such as a troponin test, been conducted, Jade would not have been discharged and likely would have survived.

Jade's family, including her children Deanna, 20, and Brandon, 23, received the settlement in July 2023 but her death has left them devastated. Jade's mother, Sandra Bartlett, 61, said: "Jade didn't need to die – I just feel like she was so robbed of life over one singular error. We're a family that's been broken and smashed to smithereens."

Jade Ellis, 36, died after being sent home with paracetamol following a hospital's failure to properly diagnose her cardiac condition. | SWNS

Jade, who lived in Port Talbot and worked for travel company Tui, first experienced pain in her left arm on March 27, 2020. The following evening, she developed severe chest pains and called NHS 111, who advised her to seek medical attention. After being rushed to the hospital, an ECG and blood pressure test were performed, but despite her symptoms, she was sent home with a diagnosis of a trapped nerve.

Hours later, at 3.15am, Jade experienced massive chest pains at home. Paramedics arrived, but despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead by 5am.

Sandra, determined to seek justice for her daughter, instructed medical negligence solicitors to investigate Jade’s death. The case was concluded in July, with the health board admitting liability, offering a formal apology, and making the pay out.

In a statement, Sandra reflected on the devastating impact of her daughter’s death on the family, saying: "The ripple effect of what one person didn’t do has caused our family hell. Money doesn't make it better, but if it can alleviate some stress for her children, that’s something. Jade is never coming back, and those children are never going to have their mother again."

A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board expressed their condolences, saying: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Jade’s family as they continue to come to terms with her death.

“As a health board, we have apologised to Jade’s family for the instances where her care fell short of the high standards we expect for all of our patients and have ensured that learning from this case has informed improvements in care for the future.”