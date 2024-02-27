Gemma Collins loses a stone in weight as she announces return of her podcast
Reality TV star Gemma Collins has lost a stone in weight as she prepares to bring back her podcast.
The recently engaged Essex celeb shared the news on social media that her podcast was returning, and has spoken openly about her rapid weight loss. The ex-reality TV star has vowed to get into shape after partner Rami Hawash proposed to her in the Maldives.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She has already lost a stone, and seems determined to keep going - despite health struggles such as an underactive thyroid and polycystic ovary syndrome making it an even greater challenge.
In an interview with the Sun, she said: "I have made peace with my weight. This is me. I am never going to be a Victoria's Secret model. I struggle and I am real about it. It gets harder the older you get. I'm in my forties now.
"But at the end of the day I think I am attractive. I think I am gorgeous. There is a lot of junk in my trunk but I am always keeping an eye on my health."
Collins added that she has been working alongside nutritionist and influencer Eddie Abbew, and has been focusing on dog walks and exercising "without breaking a sweat".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.