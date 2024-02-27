Reality TV star and personality Gemma Collins.

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has lost a stone in weight as she prepares to bring back her podcast.

The recently engaged Essex celeb shared the news on social media that her podcast was returning, and has spoken openly about her rapid weight loss. The ex-reality TV star has vowed to get into shape after partner Rami Hawash proposed to her in the Maldives.

She has already lost a stone, and seems determined to keep going - despite health struggles such as an underactive thyroid and polycystic ovary syndrome making it an even greater challenge.

In an interview with the Sun, she said: "I have made peace with my weight. This is me. I am never going to be a Victoria's Secret model. I struggle and I am real about it. It gets harder the older you get. I'm in my forties now.

"But at the end of the day I think I am attractive. I think I am gorgeous. There is a lot of junk in my trunk but I am always keeping an eye on my health."