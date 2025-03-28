How sleep experts prepare for the clocks going forward

The clocks will ‘spring forward’ by one hour on 30th March 2025.

It’s nearly that time again – the clocks will ‘spring forward’ by one hour on 30th March 2025. Yes, we lose an hour, but we can also welcome back in the lighter evenings, boosting our vitamin D levels and our overall wellbeing.

However, changing the real clocks also affects our body clocks – in quite drastic ways. The transition into British Summer Time (BST) can mess with our circadian rhythm and alter our sleep-wake cycle. This results in poorer sleep, more irritability and – some studies show – an increased risk of both heart attacks (by up to 24%) and fatal car accidents.

A recent YouGov poll shows that 42% of us think we should get rid of Daylight Saving Time (DST), simply keeping the clocks the same, with 59% believing we should stay on BST year-round. But, with the government showing no signs of abolishing the change any time soon, how can we make sure our sleep and health isn’t affected by the incoming ‘spring forward’?

Fitted bedroom experts The Sliding Door Wardrobe Company chat to sleep experts about how they prepare for the clocks changing, bringing you the best tips to keep your sleep dream-like during this transition time.

Regulate your body clock

Never mind what the official clocks are saying – one of the best ways to keep your sleep-wake schedule as consistent as possible is to regulate your internal body clock!

CEO of the Harley Street Health Clinic, Alya Shakir, says: “The best way to regulate your internal clock is by being consistent. Try to go to sleep and wake up as the same time each day – even on weekends. This will help your body regulate naturally, so that it knows when to wake instinctively – regardless of what external time is showing on your alarm clock.

“You can make a gradual adjustment a few days before the clocks go back, going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier each day, so that the change of a whole hour feels less sudden and doesn’t shock your system.”

Become a sun worshipper

Natural daylight boosts our vitamin D levels and helps stimulate our circadian rhythm, resulting in better sleep and mood. Alya says: “Try to spend more time outdoors in natural daylight in the lead-up to the clocks changing.

“This will help your body to recognise sunlight as a time for waking and associate dusk and darkness with the time for sleep.” Embracing the sunlight (hopefully) heading our way during the warmer months will help further regulate our internal body clocks and keep our sleep-wake cycle steady.

You should also try to limit your use of your phone at night and stop watching TV right before bed. The blue light from these screens mimics the blue light we receive from the sun, making our brains think it’s time to wake up. Swap out your nightly scroll for a book or sleep podcast instead.

Train your circadian rhythm

Take sun worshipping one step further and actively train your circadian rhythm by stimulating your sleep-wake hormones with light. As Sleep and Performance Coach Cavan Chan explains, “Getting morning and evening sunlight helps to regulate the sleep and wake hormones, melatonin and cortisol.

“Ensure you get 10–15 minutes of sunlight within an hour of waking to anchor your body clock. On an evening, watch the sunset or dim your lights at least an hour before bed – this will signal melatonin production, telling your brain that it’s time for sleep.

“If you work indoors a lot, try using a bright light therapy lamp in the morning to mimic that natural sunlight, encouraging your brain to wake up and be alert!”

Hone your wind-down routine

Ensuring that both your mind and body are ready for sleep is really important, especially when competing with the loss of an hour of rest as the clocks go forward. Dr Sham Singh from the WINIT Clinic says, “If you’re struggling to sleep, you should develop a much-needed wind-down routine.

“For about an hour before you head to bed, try doing calming activities that don’t involve blue light, such as reading a physical book or taking a warm bath. Practising relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or meditation can also help.”

Cavan recommends trying 4-7-8 breathing. “Inhale for four seconds, hold for seven seconds and exhale for eight seconds – this slows and clears the mind helping you embrace relaxation and drift off naturally.”

Declutter your mind

Still feeling anxious or restless when you get into bed? Cavan suggests incorporating a ‘mind dump’ into your nightly sleep ritual. “During the first 10 minutes of your sleep routine, write down anything that is lingering on your mind – from tasks and worries to random thoughts.

“You can even keep a ‘worry journal’ as a safe place to offload mental stress before bed. This simple activity helps rewire your brain for relaxation as you take your worries out of your mind and place them down on paper.

“Try to finish every entry in your ‘worry journal’ with a gratitude note to help instil that positive mindset and get you ready for healthy sleep.”

Try instilling these sleep hacks into your night-time routine ahead of 30th March to ensure that the clocks changing has as little impact as possible on your sleep-wake cycle and your overall health – both physical and mental.