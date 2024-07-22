How to sleep well during the brightest and warmest nights of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite the longest day of the year passing by two weeks ago, daylight hours will remain at just over 16 hours a day for the rest of July and the sun will set at an average time of 9:14pm.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a common cause of insomnia and poor sleep quality is linked to endocrine dysfunction, which can worsen during the summer because your body produces less melatonin, a key hormone necessary for healthy sleep cycles.

The increased amount of daylight during summer can delay the production of melatonin, one of the hormones that regulates sleep. This can make it harder to fall asleep at your usual bedtime.

“This can also disrupt our internal body clock (circadian rhythm), affecting other aspects of our body,” says Ana Brito, sleep expert at Somnissimo. “The extended daylight hours can also make it harder to wind down, affecting the overall quality and duration of sleep. Plus, longer days can be associated with higher temperatures until later, which can make it harder to fall and stay asleep as cooler temperatures are generally more conducive to sleep.”

If you’re worried about your sleep schedule getting impacted this summer, the interior design team at Blinds 2go and Ana Brito are sharing their top tips to having a good night’s sleep despite the amount of daylight.

How to sleep well this summer

Have a regular sleep schedule

Ana Brito, sleep expert at Somnissimo, said: “Putting in place a regular sleep schedule and trying to wake up slightly earlier a few days before the summer solstice can help achieve a good night of sleep on that day.

“Waking up slightly earlier (15 -30 minutes) on the days preceding the solstice will lead to a slightly higher sleep pressure for that night, which can help you fall asleep easily and have a consolidated night of sleep.

“A regular sleep schedule will ensure that you also have a regular sleep debt, which is one of the sleep regulators, contributing to a good night of sleep.”

Invest in a good pair of blackout blinds

Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds 2go, said: “To further enhance your sleep environment, consider installing blackout pleated blinds. These blinds offer several benefits: complete light control by effectively blocking out all external light, ensuring your bedroom remains dark even during the extended daylight hours of the summer solstice.

“They also help with temperature regulation by insulating your windows, keeping your bedroom cooler in the summer and reducing the impact of higher evening temperatures on your sleep. Additionally, blackout pleated blinds are stylish and functional, available in a variety of colours, patterns, and textures to complement your interior design while providing the functionality needed for a good night’s sleep."

Create a sleep-friendly environment

Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds 2go, said: "Another effective tip for creating a sleep-friendly environment is to choose calming colours for your bedroom.

“Soft, muted tones like blues, greens, and neutrals can promote relaxation and a sense of tranquillity, making it easier to unwind and fall asleep. Additionally, incorporating natural materials such as wooden furniture and cotton or linen bedding can enhance the calming atmosphere, providing both comfort and aesthetic appeal. These design choices not only contribute to a restful sleep environment but also add a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor."