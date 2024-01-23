Threadworms can be treated through medicine available at pharmacies. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Schools are reportedly on high-alert for egg-laying worms that can overrun a child's stomach.

According to the Daily Star, one school in Manchester has already fallen foul of threadworms - warning parents about an outbreak of the illness. Also known as pinworms, they are ingested by children biting their fingernails, chewing on toys and not washing their hands.

The letter sent to parents said: "A number of children around the school have threadworm". But medicine for treatment is, fortunately, readily available over the counter at pharmacies.

The NHS website lists a number of threadworm symptoms that could indicate your child has threadworms.

Chief among these is spotting them in poo - they appear as tiny white threads in faecal matter. They can also come out at night while you are sleeping, so check the bed for any unwanted guests each morning.

Other symptoms can include extreme itching around the genital area, particularly at night, and waking up during the night. Those with threadworms can also experience weight loss, bed wetting and irritated skin around the anus.

The main treatment for threadworms is mebendazole, which comes from pharmacies as either a chewable tablet or a liquid. Everyone in the house must take it if they are over two years old.