During his remarks at Charlie Kirk's public memorial, President Donald Trump said “we found an answer” to autism.

He said: “I think you’re going to find it to be amazing.I think we found an answer to autism." Calling the announcement one of the biggest in the "history of the country," the president said he will hold a news conference on Sept. 22 with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Trump administration is expected to announce that Tylenol use during pregnancy could contribute to the development of autism in children, according to Politico and The Washington Post. The president and his advisers are also expected to discuss a potential treatment for autism, the drug leucovorin, the news organizations reported.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kennedy's autism report would link the use of the popular over-the-counter pain medication by pregnant women to autism, contrary to medical guidelines that say it is safe to use. Acetaminophen, the generic form of Tylenol, is commonly used by pregnant women, who are already advised by the Food and Drug Administration not to use ibuprofen after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists both endorsed using acetaminophen during pregnancy in Sept. 5 statements. "Acetaminophen remains a safe, trusted option for pain relief during pregnancy," ACOG said in a social media post.

The SMFM said that not treating pain and fever during pregnancy can "carry significant maternal and infant health risks." Federal health officials, contrary to medical guidelines, will raise concerns about pregnant women’s use of the painkiller. It cites limited research.

What is autism?

Autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, is the clinical name for the condition most people refer to as autism and is diagnosed based on challenges with social skills, communication, and repetitive behaviors. It is a spectrum, meaning symptoms vary widely; a percentage are unable to communicate at all, and others are highly successful in some areas of life.

Autism is not a learning disability. The NHS says: “Being autistic does not mean you have an illness or disease. It means your brain works in a different way from other people.

“It's something you're born with. Signs of autism might be noticed when you're very young, or not until you're older.

“If you're autistic, you're autistic your whole life. Autism is not a medical condition with treatments or a ‘cure’. But some people need support to help them with certain things.”

It reiterates that autism is not caused by bad parenting, vaccines, such as the MMR vaccine, not linked to diet, and not an infection you can spread to other people.

What are autism symptoms, and which famous people are autistic?

According to the NHS, Autistic people may:

find it hard to communicate and interact with other people

find it hard to understand how other people think or feel

find things like bright lights or loud noises overwhelming, stressful or uncomfortable

get anxious or upset about unfamiliar situations and social events

take longer to understand information

do or think the same things over and over

Listed below are some famous names that have autism.

Elon Musk

Tim Burton

Bill Gates

Susan Boyle

Greta Thunberg

Chris Packham

Lucy Bronze