‘I feel like I’m constantly navigating so many different things and I could just cry’

In a moving Instagram story, former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has announced that she has lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition. The 32-year-old described fatigue and “really, really intolerable joint pain” as some of her symptoms.

Since the birth of her son Leo almost a year ago, Thompson, who gained fame on E4’s Made in Chelsea, has also been fighting with mental health issues and PTSD.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m constantly navigating so many different things and I could just cry, it all just feels so heavy,” she said.

But what exactly is lupus, what are its main symptoms, and who can it affect? Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

What is lupus?

Lupus is a chronic illness that results in tiredness, skin rashes and joint pain. Although there is no cure, early treatment can reduce symptoms.

Advertisement

The NHS says the main symptoms of lupus are:

joint and muscle pain

extreme tiredness that will not go away no matter how much you rest

rashes – often over the nose and cheeks

You should see your GP if you often experience any of the above.

Other symptoms of the condition can include:

Advertisement

headaches

mouth sores

high temperature

hair loss

sensitivity to light (causing rashes on uncovered skin)

Lupus often flares up (relapses), and during these episodes, symptoms can get worse for a few weeks or even longer. The symptoms may then settle (remission), though for some people, symptoms don’t change at all and they remain the same.

Advertisement

Lupus can often be difficult to distinguish from other conditions as it shares symptoms with many other ailments. In order to diagnose the condition, doctors will typically perform blood tests, with high levels of a specific antibody suggesting lupus is likely to be present.

The doctor may then refer you for X-rays and scans of your heart, kidneys or other organs if they feel they may be harmed; lupus can cause inflammation of different parts of the body, including the lungs, heart, liver, joints, and kidneys.

How is it treated?

Louise Thompson in 2013 (Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Once lupus is diagnosed, frequent examinations and checks, such as blood tests to check for anaemia and urine tests to check for kidney issues, are advised by doctors.

Lupus is generally treated using:

Advertisement

anti-inflammatory medicines like ibuprofen

hydroxychloroquine for fatigue and skin and joint problems

steroid tablets, injections and creams for kidney inflammation and rashes

Two drugs are sometimes used to treat severe lupus: rituximab and belimumab. These work on the immune system to lower the blood’s antibody levels.

Medications are essential for managing lupus, but can only do so much. There are a number of things somebody diagnosed with the condition can do to control symptoms and lessen the likelihood of it getting worse.

use high-factor (50+) sunscreen – you can get it on prescription if you have lupus

learn to pace yourself to avoid getting too tired

try to stay active even on a bad day

try relaxation techniques to manage stress – stress can make symptoms worse

wear a hat in the sun

tell your employer about your condition – you might be able to adjust your working pattern

ask for help from family, friends and health professionals

eat a healthy, balanced diet, including vitamin D and calcium

Advertisement

The NHS says stopping smoking is the most important thing to do if you have lupus, and those with the condition should not sit in direct sunlight or spend a lot of time in rooms with fluorescent lights.

Advertisement

What has Louise Thompson said?

Thompson revealed that she had lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, in an emotional Instagram story. The 32-year-old said her symptoms were exhaustion and “really, really intolerable joint pain”.

“I had a call yesterday with one of the rheumatology guys and they got more of my blood test results back and the diagnosis is that I’ve got drug-induced lupus,” she said. “So I’m suffering from that, which is fabulous.”

Lupus is an autoimmune condition, which means that the immune system, the body’s natural defence mechanism, attacks healthy body parts. Certain medicines are thought to be another possible cause of lupus, but this is not fully understood.

Advertisement

“I was just on the bus going to one appointment this morning and when I stood up and started walking to the appointment, my knees were in such agony. I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life,” added Thompson.