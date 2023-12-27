MAFS: Mel Schilling home for Christmas following bowel cancer operation
She revealed on Instagram last week that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer.
Married at First Sight dating expert Mel Schilling made it home in time for Christmas after her cancer operation.
Schilling, 51, revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer, and would be spending the festive season in hospital ahead of a tumour operation. But after an expedited operation at Kingston Hospital in London, the beloved MAFS star was reunited with her family, and home for Christmas Day.
Posting a selfie with her family on social media, the relationship coach simply said: "Driving home for Christmas."
Colon cancer is a variant of bowel cancer - according to Cancer Research UK, 42,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year.
Friends and well-wishers were delighted to see Schilling out of hospital so quickly, sending love to her and her family. Fitness trainer Michelle Bridges said: "Sending you big love brave lady. [A] New chapter begins."
Celebs Go Dating presenter Anna Williamson added: "Fantastic news Mel - have the most restful day surrounded by your loved ones."
