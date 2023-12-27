She revealed on Instagram last week that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Married at First Sight has shows in the UK and Australia - with Mel Schilling being a relationship coach on both programmes. (Picture: Channel 4)

Married at First Sight dating expert Mel Schilling made it home in time for Christmas after her cancer operation.

Posting a selfie with her family on social media, the relationship coach simply said: "Driving home for Christmas."

Colon cancer is a variant of bowel cancer - according to Cancer Research UK, 42,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year.

Friends and well-wishers were delighted to see Schilling out of hospital so quickly, sending love to her and her family. Fitness trainer Michelle Bridges said: "Sending you big love brave lady. [A] New chapter begins."