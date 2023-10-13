Menopause: Symptoms and why British managers struggle to understand them
The symptoms of menopause can be hard to spot - especially if you don't know what to look for.
A quarter of British bosses are "shocked" when female staff report symptoms of menopause, a new survey claims.
Research suggests that one in four British managers struggle to support employees going through the menopause - and in turn, women going through it feel less confident opening up about it. The study, carried out by Prospectus Global, also showed that one in five people have no knowledge whatsoever about menopause.
The study found that only 37 per cent of managers have been offered training around menopause - resulting in some "unacceptable" responses from bosses. When these managers were confronted with people who told them they were suffering menopause symptoms, 27 per cent admitted they were shocked, a quarter didn’t know what to do, 16 per cent thought they were being lied to, nine per cent thought the complainant was making a fuss about nothing and 8 percent ignored them.
Concerningly, 47 per cent of women said they did not feel supported during their menopause.
More irregular periods
Mood swings
Anxiety
Hot flushes
Difficulty sleeping
Heart palpitations
Headaches and migraines
Muscle aches and joint pains
Weight gain
Dry and itchy skin
Reduced libido and vaginal dryness
Recurring urinary tract unfections (UTIs)
Symptoms of menopause can last for months or years, according to the NHS, and can change with time. If you have symptoms then you are urged to speak to a GP as soon as possible.
Nina Kuypers, founder of Black Women in Menopause, said: "Recognising the intersectionality of menopause and race/ethnicity contributes to building an inclusive workplace. Challenges for women in menopause in the workplace are multifactorial from gender, race, and age to identify a few.
"Women may face stigma and stereotypes related to menopause. This can include misconceptions about their abilities, emotional stability, or productivity during this life stage. Balancing work responsibilities with managing menopause symptoms can also be challenging. Fatigue, hot flashes, and other symptoms may affect productivity and well-being if workplaces do not offer flexible work arrangements."
Neuroscientist Dr Rachel Taylor added: "If we are serious about making a difference to those who are going through menopause, we have to accept that there is no one menopause. Each woman experiences her menopause with her own individual challenges.
"There may be socially acceptable symptoms, or unique symptoms, either way, she should be supported so that she feels empowered and valued, able to use all the wisdom, experience and skills that she has accumulated throughout her life."