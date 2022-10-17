Menopause symptoms usually start months or years before your periods stop, which is called the perimenopause

Menopause takes place when your periods stop due to lower hormone levels and usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55. Retirement age in the UK is currently 66, meaning 8 out of 10 menopausal women are still working and will be for another 15 years.

But with the menopause having a variety of symptoms, from hot flushes to night sweats, managing symptoms while in the office may prove difficult.

However, Evolve Medical has shared with tips from Dr Ella Russell, who gives advice on how employers can make conditions a little easier for those experiencing symptoms of the menopause.

How can employers help staff who are experiencing symptoms of the menopause?

Dr Russell suggests a number of ways employers can help staff who are going through the menopause, including:

Training - Dr Russell said employers can put training in place with women and line managers so they understand how the perimenopause and menopause can affect women, especially at work. “Support men so that they understand and can have meaningful conversations when required,” she added.

Advise and educate - Dr Russell said employers can help by providing advice and education around the medical treatment options available for symptoms a woman may be experiencing and ensuring that this is evidence based, safe and effective. “Educate managers on symptoms and consequences of the menopause and its impact on work,” she explained.

Develop Company Policy - Employers can develop company wide policy or supporting policy development to ensure its compliant, equitable and well publicised, Dr Russell said. She added: “Allowing women to be able to take time for a menopause consultation, in order for them to get the right help and medication they need.”

Reasonable Adjustments - Dr Russell said: “There are also practical ways in which an employer can help the women in their companies. These can include providing fans for desks, giving ladies desks nearest a window, allowing flexible working, allowing home working, and providing staff with a menopause ambassador or group.”

She added: “We need to make it easier for women of all ages, backgrounds and cultures to access the information and care they need to be empowered to make decisions about their current and long term health so we can close the gender health gap and prove to women that they do matter.”

What are the symptoms of the menopause?

The NHS explain how “menopause and perimenopause symptoms can have a big impact on your daily life, including relationships, social life, family life and work,” adding: “It can feel different for everyone. You may have a number of symptoms or none.”

Symptoms usually start months or years before your periods stop, which is called the perimenopause.

The first sign of the perimenopause is usually, but not always, a change in the normal pattern of your periods, for example they become irregular. Eventually you’ll stop having periods altogether.

Symptoms can include:

Mental health symptoms

Common mental health symptoms of menopause and perimenopause include changes to your mood, like low mood, anxiety, mood swings and low self-esteem

problems with memory or concentration (brain fog)

Physical symptoms

Common physical symptoms of menopause and perimenopause include:

hot flushes, when you have sudden feelings of hot or cold in your face, neck and chest which can make you dizzy

difficulty sleeping, which may be a result of night sweats and make you feel tired and irritable during the day

palpitations, when your heartbeats suddenly become more noticeable

headaches and migraines that are worse than usual

muscle aches and joint pains

changed body shape and weight gain

skin changes including dry and itchy skin

reduced sex drive

vaginal dryness and pain, itching or discomfort during sex

recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)