The menopause is when a woman stops having periods and is no longer able to get pregnant naturally

World Menopause Day takes place every year in October and aims to raise awareness of the condition and the support options available. But what is World Menopause Day, what date does it land on and what is this year’s theme? Here’s what you need to know.

What is World Menopause Day?

World Menopause Day aims to raise awareness of the menopause, and the support options available for improving health and wellbeing.

What is the menopause and what are the symptoms?

Periods usually start to become less frequent over a few months or years before they stop altogether, but sometimes they can stop suddenly.

The menopause is a natural part of ageing that usually occurs between 45 and 55 years of age, as a woman’s oestrogen levels decline.

Most women will experience menopausal symptoms, some of which can be quite severe and have a significant impact on your everyday activities, according to the NHS .

Common symptoms include:

hot flushes

night sweats

vaginal dryness and discomfort during sex

difficulty sleeping

low mood or anxiety

reduced sex drive (libido)

problems with memory and concentration

Menopausal symptoms can begin months or even years before your periods stop and last around four years after your last period, although some women may experience them for much longer.

When does World Menopause Day take place?

World Menopause Day takes place every year on 18 October.

What is this year’s theme?

The theme for World Menopause Day 2022 is Cognition and Mood. The International Menopause Society said the White Paper will be published in the October 2022 issue of Climacteric with permanent free access. Translated versions of the paper and consumer leaflet will be available below.

How can I get involved?

The International Menopause Society says it encourages “professionals and women to participate in this global awareness raising campaign by printing and sharing these materials, organising events to engage their communities, and sharing World Menopause Day social media posts”.

