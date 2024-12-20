A coroner says the exact reason behind the death of TV doctor Michael Mosley will have to remain a mystery.

In June, a search for the broadcaster and columnist, 67, was launched on Symi, part of the Greek Dodecanese island chain, by emergency services after he did not return from a walk. His body was found four days later.

Senior coroner for Buckinghamshire, Crispin Butler, said Dr Mosley’s death was “indeterminate” and “unascertainable”, adding that it “was most likely attributable either to heatstroke (accidental) or non-identified pathological cause”.

In written findings, Mr Butler said Dr Mosley’s death was not found to be as a result of homicide, suicide, or an accident related to injuries. A document from the coroner said family evidence confirmed details of the trip, and that they were staying with friends.

“On the morning of June 5, they travelled to Pedi Beach, arriving late morning,” the findings document says. “Michael had intentionally left his mobile phone back at the house to prevent it getting wet on the ferry. Later in the afternoon Michael decided he was going to walk back home rather than take the ferry.

“He had his rucksack, one litre of water and a biscuit, and had a hat and umbrella. Michael was described as looking energetic and cheerful as he set off.”

It added: “Ultimately Michael’s death was classified as indeterminate, which we would describe as ‘unascertainable’.”

Recording an open conclusion, Mr Butler said in his written findings: “Michael Mosley collapsed and died on June 5 2024 in a rocky area near Agia Marina Beach, Symi, Dodecanese, Greece. There had been high temperatures during this time. Michael’s death was not found to be due to homicide, suicide or an accident related to injuries.

“Michael’s death was most likely attributable either to heatstroke (accidental) or a non-identified pathological cause. There was nothing of note in toxicology. No medical cause of death could be ascertained, meaning Michael’s death may have been due to a medical event or as a result of a non-traumatic accident.”

Dr Mosley was known for popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, as well as his documentaries on the BBC.

In July, the broadcaster honoured the doctor-turned-science broadcaster with a day dedicated to him, when presenters and audiences where encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their wellbeing.

He had presented BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing, and the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain. Dr Mosley would regularly push his body during various programmes, and in a 2014 documentary he ingested tapeworms for six weeks. In a 2015 programme he made two black puddings out of his own blood to showcase its nutritional value.