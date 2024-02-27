Struggling to sleep could also be directly linked to dementia, according to a new study. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Listening to music when we get into bed could help us to fall asleep quicker.

That is the message from sleep experts who claim that music is the ultimate hack for Brits with insomnia. It's though as many as one in three UK adults experience insomnia at some point in their lives.

There are three reasons why music can lead to a better night's sleep.

Reduce your stress levels

Listening to music can significantly reduce stress levels by decreasing sympathetic nervous system activity and lowering stress hormones like cortisol. This relaxation helps you to fall asleep quicker and fosters feelings of tranquillity and calmness.

In fact, research suggests that 74 per cent of people feel less stressed when listening to music. Reducing stress levels before sleep is crucial to ensure a high quality of restorative rest that helps you feel refreshed in the morning.

Help keep your mind distracted

Music can serve as a form of relaxation and distraction from intrusive thoughts, helping to quiet the mind and promote mental peace.

By listening to soothing melodies and rhythms, individuals may experience a shift in attention away from sources of worry or anxiety, paving the way for a more peaceful sleep experience.

TOP 10 SONGS TO FALL ASLEEP TO Apocalypse - Cigarettes After Sex Sparks - Coldplay Je te laisserai des mots - Patrick Watson The Night We Met - Lord Huron My Love Mine All Mine - Mitski Fourth of July - Sufjan Stevens Romantic Homicide - d4vd i was all over her - Salvia Palth Sunsetz - Cigarettes After Sex rises the moon - Liana Flores

Keep your body relaxed all night

Music not only fosters a relaxing headspace but also boasts plenty of physical advantages. Soothing and relaxing melodies can slow breathing, reduce heart rate, and decrease blood pressure while also alleviating muscle tension.