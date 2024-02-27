Telling news your way
Music can help Brits struggling with insomnia, expert claims - and 10 songs to fall asleep to

Around one in three Brits will suffer from insomnia at some stage - but music could offer an escape from this.
David George
By David George
6 minutes ago
Struggling to sleep could also be directly linked to dementia, according to a new study. (Picture: Adobe Stock)Struggling to sleep could also be directly linked to dementia, according to a new study. (Picture: Adobe Stock)
Listening to music when we get into bed could help us to fall asleep quicker.

That is the message from sleep experts who claim that music is the ultimate hack for Brits with insomnia. It's though as many as one in three UK adults experience insomnia at some point in their lives.

Experts from Bed Kingdom has revealed three benefits of listening to music for a good night's sleep. They said: "For those who struggle to relax and unwind in the evenings, a peaceful bedtime playlist could offer a soothing remedy, helping them transition from stressful thoughts to a peaceful night's sleep."

There are three reasons why music can lead to a better night's sleep.

Reduce your stress levels

Listening to music can significantly reduce stress levels by decreasing sympathetic nervous system activity and lowering stress hormones like cortisol. This relaxation helps you to fall asleep quicker and fosters feelings of tranquillity and calmness.

In fact, research suggests that 74 per cent of people feel less stressed when listening to music. Reducing stress levels before sleep is crucial to ensure a high quality of restorative rest that helps you feel refreshed in the morning.

Help keep your mind distracted

Music can serve as a form of relaxation and distraction from intrusive thoughts, helping to quiet the mind and promote mental peace.

By listening to soothing melodies and rhythms, individuals may experience a shift in attention away from sources of worry or anxiety, paving the way for a more peaceful sleep experience.

TOP 10 SONGS TO FALL ASLEEP TO

Apocalypse - Cigarettes After Sex

Sparks - Coldplay

Je te laisserai des mots - Patrick Watson

The Night We Met - Lord Huron

My Love Mine All Mine - Mitski

Fourth of July - Sufjan Stevens

Romantic Homicide - d4vd

i was all over her - Salvia Palth

Sunsetz - Cigarettes After Sex

rises the moon - Liana Flores

Keep your body relaxed all night

Music not only fosters a relaxing headspace but also boasts plenty of physical advantages. Soothing and relaxing melodies can slow breathing, reduce heart rate, and decrease blood pressure while also alleviating muscle tension.

Relaxing your body sets the stage for a refreshing night's sleep, ensuring you wake up energized and prepared for the day ahead.

