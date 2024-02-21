If you or your loved one snores in bed, the answer could be in your diet. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

A healthy vegan or vegetarian diet can stop people from snoring, according to a new study.

Researchers found that people who eat a healthy, plant-based diet that is high in vegetables, fruit, whole grains and nuts are less likely to suffer with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). People with OSA often snore loudly, their breathing starts and stops during the night, and they may wake up several times.

Not only does that cause tiredness, but doctors say it can also increase the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease and type 2 diabetes. The research team from Flinders University in Australia conducted one of the first large scale analyses of the correlation between plant-based diets and OSA risk.

The study, published in ERJ Open Research, used data from more than 14,000 people who were taking part in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Participants were asked to explain everything they had eaten over the last 24 hours.

Researchers concluded that people with diets highest in plant-based food were 19 per cent less likely to be suffering with OSA, compared with those eating diets lowest in plant-based food. Those eating a largely vegetarian diet were also seen to be at a lower risk, while unhealthier diets increased the risk.

Professor Sophia Schiza from the University of Crete, Greece, added: "Obstructive sleep apnoea is a frequently occurring condition, and a significant number of individuals remain unaware of their own diagnosis despite the associated risks.

"The findings of this study propose that modifying our diet might be beneficial in managing or avoiding OSA. Being aware that incorporating a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains into our diet while minimising the consumption of unhealthy foods and sugary drinks can greatly improve our overall health.

"We need to make it as easy as possible for everyone to adopt a healthy diet."

The team also found differences in the risks for women and men, with a plant-based diet having a stronger correlation with OSA risk for men and an unhealthy plant-based diet having a bigger increase on women’s risk.

Lead researcher Dr Yohannes Melaku added: "Previous research has primarily focused on the impact of calorie restriction, specific dietary elements and weight loss. There's a gap in our knowledge of how overall dietary patterns affect OSA risk.

"With this study, we wanted to address that gap and explore the association between different types of plant-based diets and the risk of OSA. These results highlight the importance of the quality of our diet in managing the risk of OSA. It's important to note these sex differences because they underscore the need for personalised dietary interventions for people with OSA.