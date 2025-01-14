More women are using other methods to avoid pregnancy | Alamy/PA

An increasing number of women are turning away from traditional hormonal contraceptives, such as the pill, to fertility awareness-based methods, also known as natural contraceptive methods, in the last five years.

New research, which was published in BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health, looked at data from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service to explore what methods of contraception women who requested abortions were using from January to June 2018 (33,495 women) and January to June 2023 (55,055 women).

Researchers found that the reported use of fertility awareness-based methods at the time of conception increased from 0.4% in 2018 to 2.5% in 2023.

Whereas, women taking hormonal contraceptives such as the pill, the mini pill, patches and vaginal rings declined from 18.8% in 2018 to 11.3% in 2023.

But, what do ‘natural’ contraceptive methods actually entail, and what are the key points we should all be aware of?

1. It follows the rhythm method

“Many women already use a ‘rhythm method’ for contraception as they can work out their ‘fertile window’ from their period dates, however doctors have been reluctant to advise the rhythm method as any miscalculation could potentially lead to an unwanted pregnancy,” says Miss Meg Wilson, consultant gynaecologist at London Gynaecology.

“The additional information of temperature readings and the apps’ algorithms makes this a more reliable method and the evidence published so far is very encouraging.”

2. Has no side effects

“It may be a good option for women who have not got on well with other contraceptive methods due to side effects or health problems,” recognises Wilson. “For some women the appeal is in a more ‘natural’ approach to contraception and a better way to understand their body and cycle. It has no side effects or need for prescription.”

3. Effectiveness also depends on consistent and correct use

“When used perfectly, some of these methods, particularly when supported by accurate temperature measurements from wearables or morning temperature checks, can be up to 99% effective at preventing pregnancy,” says Valentina Milanova, women’s health expert and founder of gynaecological health company Daye. “However, with typical use, effectiveness rates are generally lower – around 76-88% for most methods.

“This is less effective than hormonal methods like the pill (91% effective with typical use) or long-acting reversible contraceptives like IUDs (over 99% effective).”

4. May not be suitable for everyone

“Natural methods can work for many patients, but they require diligence, motivation and a good understanding of one’s cycle,” says Milanova. “They may be less suitable for those of us with irregular cycles, which can be significantly more challenging to track.”

5. Apps have increased its popularity

“There are many contraceptive apps available but Natural Cycles is the first app to be certified as a recognised form of contraception in Europe (European Medicines Agency),” says Wilson.

It works by asking you to input your menstrual period dates and taking a daily temperature reading.

“It then uses a specially developed algorithm to determine which days you may be fertile,” explains Wilson. “It will give you a green light on days you are not fertile and a red light on the days you may fall pregnant.

“On the red light days you will have to think about a backup method of contraception or perhaps not have sex at all.”

6. Requires effort and diligence

“From a practical point of view, to use Natural Cycles effectively you need to be pretty organised and have a relatively regular daily routine,” says Wilson. “Each morning, before getting out of bed, you need to take your temperature by placing a thermometer under your tongue and then type the reading into the app. This needs to be done at least five times each week.

“If you have a lie in for more than two hours to your normal wake up time, or you have a hangover you will have to add ‘skip day’ and miss the reading that day.”

7. It doesn’t prevent against STIs

“It’s important to remember that natural methods don’t protect against STIs and HPV, so condoms are still recommended for STI prevention,” stresses Milanova. “It’s also crucial to understand that even with perfect use, no contraceptive method is 100% effective, and non-hormonal contraception is more prone to user error.”

Meanwhile, there has been a “significant increase” in the proportion of women seeking abortions who are using natural methods to prevent pregnancy, such as tracking periods on smartphone apps, a study suggests.

The proportion who reported using no contraception at all when they fell pregnant also increased by 14% between 2018 and 2023, analysis found.

It comes as researchers highlighted a “shift” in contraception use in the last five years, from “more reliable” hormonal contraceptives such as the pill, to “fertility awareness-based methods”.

These natural methods involve tracking menstrual cycles or symptoms of ovulation, such as changes to cervical mucus or basal body temperature, usually using smartphone apps.

This helps to estimate a woman’s fertile window, with couples avoiding sex on these days to prevent pregnancy.

However, researchers from the University of Edinburgh said these methods can be “less reliable”, with the potential to “increase unintended pregnancies”.

Speaking of the findings, Dr Patricia Lohr, director of research and innovation at Bpas, said: “This study of abortion patients showed a rise in the use of fertility awareness-based methods and a decline in hormonal contraception.

“This may indicate women are making different contraceptive choices or can’t get the methods they want.

“A separate Bpas survey of the general population found that nearly half of women (49%) face barriers to accessing contraception, such as long waits for appointments, which restrict their ability to choose the methods that work best for them.

“In this context, abortion remains a vital option, whether as a back-up when contraception fails or as an alternative when contraception is unavailable or unsuitable. Ensuring access to abortion care is crucial to supporting women in making the choices that are right for them.

“At the same time, it’s vital to push for modern, innovative contraceptive methods that fit seamlessly into women’s lives and address concerns about side effects.

“Women deserve a full range of options that meet their needs without compromise.”