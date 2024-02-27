Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father-of-three has described how he thought he was going to die after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

John Saunderson, 64, who is head of creative at Notting Hill Music and has worked with likes of George Michael, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, believes he wouldn’t be here today to see his grandchildren grow up if he hadn’t spoken to his GP about his symptoms soon after they appeared.

John said: "When I ate, I’d begun to repeatedly feel a sharp pain as food travelled down my oesophagus and when it didn’t disappear after a month, I knew I needed to get it checked." He continued: "Initially I was treated for reflux but the medication didn’t help and I asked to be referred to hospital to find out what was going on."

The 64-year-old underwent a medical procedure called an endoscopy in which a camera is used to spot any abnormalities in the food pipe. John said: “I expected them to tell me that I had an ulcer but they told me there and then they were 99% sure I had oesophageal cancer. They took a biopsy to confirm it and I said, ‘I’d better get my wife in.’"

After receiving the diagnosis, John thought he was "going to die" and "went to some really dark places". Explaining that: "It wasn’t until I spoke to another survivor that I could see a way forward. Speaking to a survivor, who gave me an honest view of what I would face but also the inspiration that I too could beat this, was absolutely key to my outlook and now I have mentored around 15 other patients to give them the hope and support I desperately needed when I was diagnosed.

"Sadly, some of those have died because although survival has improved hugely since the 1970s, only around 12% of people in the UK survive oesophageal cancer for 10 years or more."

John, of Reading, was offered chemotherapy and then surgery to remove seven inches of his oesophagus and to pull up his stomach which now sits in his chest. As a result of his surgery he spent time in intensive care and was tube fed for a couple of weeks.

He said: "I was absolutely determined to face everything with a positive mental attitude. The day after my operation, it was recommended that I walked 10 metres but I managed 100m. Swimming also really helped with my recovery, especially breaststroke, and it also helped to clear my mind."

February is Oesophageal cancer awareness month and John has been fundraising for Cancer Research UK, raising £7,000 in his first event and collecting an additional £2,000 in donations. He has also planned a special music industry networking event on March 7 at the Tileyard Studios in London.

John said: "We know that almost one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime so anything we can to do detect it earlier and stop cancer in its tracks will help more people beat it. Crucially though, I’m proof that we must get symptoms checked early. An early diagnosis saved my life. My advice to others would be don’t wait until it’s too late."

What is oesophageal cancer?

Oesophageal cancer is when abnormal cells grow in the food pipe (oesophagus) in an uncontrolled way. The oesophagus, also known as the gullet connects your mouth to your stomach, carrying the food you eat to be digested. Oesophageal cancer can be serious, depending on where it is in your oesophagus, how big it is and if it has spread.

What are the symptoms of oesophageal cancer?

Oesophageal cancer symptoms often aren't recognisable until the disease reaches a later stage when treatment is a lot harder. Here are some of the key signs and symptoms of oesophageal cancer:

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) : You may feel pain or a burning sensation when you swallow. Or your food may stick in your throat or chest.

: You may feel pain or a burning sensation when you swallow. Or your food may stick in your throat or chest. Unexplained weight loss: Unexplained weight loss means losing weight without meaning to.

Unexplained weight loss means losing weight without meaning to. Indigestion or heartburn that doesn't go away.

Pain in your throat or behind your breastbone: You may feel pain in the centre of your chest, or more rarely in your back or between your shoulder blades. This can get worse when you swallow or have indigestion.

Other symptoms may include:

Food coming back up: You may regurgitate food – this is when food comes back up soon after you swallow it.

You may regurgitate food – this is when food comes back up soon after you swallow it. A cough that won't go away: A cough that won't go away or that happens when you try to eat can be caused by oesophageal cancer.

A cough that won't go away or that happens when you try to eat can be caused by oesophageal cancer. Hoarseness: Your voice can become raspy or croaky. It's not a common symptom and can be caused by other harmless conditions.

Your voice can become raspy or croaky. It's not a common symptom and can be caused by other harmless conditions. Coughing up blood: You may cough up blood or have blood in your vomit (or food that you bring back up) if your oesophagus is bleeding. This isn't common.

You may cough up blood or have blood in your vomit (or food that you bring back up) if your oesophagus is bleeding. This isn't common. Dark poo: Your poo may be darker – almost black – if cancer is making your oesophagus bleed. This is uncommon. You can get darker poo if you're taking iron tablets.

Your poo may be darker – almost black – if cancer is making your oesophagus bleed. This is uncommon. You can get darker poo if you're taking iron tablets. Tiredness: If your oesophagus is bleeding, you might have a reduced number of red blood cells (anaemia). This can also make you feel tired.

Even if it isn’t listed as a symptom, if something is unusual for you, it’s always best to get it checked out by your GP. Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Berkshire, Elisa Mitchell, emphasised the importance of speaking to your doctor if you have any concerns.

Elisa said: "Around 1.2 million deaths have been avoided in the UK since the mid-1980s due to advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our supporters like John, we’ve played a key role in this progress. We know that spotting cancer at an early stage can increase your chance of survival. Diagnosing cancer when it isn’t too large and hasn’t spread means that treatment is more likely to be successful. You know your body best, so if something doesn’t feel quite right talk to your doctor. Your symptoms are unlikely to be caused by cancer but it is important to get them checked by a medical professional."

