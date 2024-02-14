There is no cure for PCOS - and the condition can cause a number of health complications. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Women who are diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are far more likely to try and take their own life, new research has found.

PCOS is a condition that affects how a woman's ovaries work, causing a number of health complications including high level of male hormones, irregular periods, weight gain, significant hair growth, thinning hair and difficulty getting pregnant. There is currently no cure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the strain this condition places on women, both physically and mentally, researchers in Taiwan have found that women who suffer from PCOS are significantly more at risk of taking their own life.

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, analysed data from 8,960 women and girls aged 12 to 64 diagnosed with PCOS, between 1997 and 2012. They found that women with PCOS were eight times more likely to attempt suicide.

Researchers said: "Participants with PCOS had a notable 8.47-fold increase in risk for suicide attempt.

"This study underscores the heightened risk for suicide attempt that persons with PCOS face, even after adjustment for demographics, psychiatric comorbid conditions, physical conditions, and all-cause clinical visits. This suggests the importance of routine monitoring of mental health and suicide risk in persons diagnosed with PCOS."

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the NHS, losing weight and eating a healthy, balanced diet can make some symptoms better - although losing weight is also far more challenging for those with PCOS. Medicines are also available to treat symptoms such as excessive hair growth, irregular periods and fertility problems.