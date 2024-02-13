Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 'wonderful' mum died just weeks after giving birth to her fifth child leaving behind a grieving family.

Lyndsey Kirchin, described as a 'kind soul,' was pregnant when she became unwell from a lifelong liver condition that she was diagnosed with when she was 15, our sister title Northampton Chronicle reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tragically, at 28 weeks pregnant, Lyndsey was hospitalised with liver failure but safely delivered baby Koa 12 weeks early at Birmingham Women's Hospital.

She was later transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, where she underwent a liver transplant just seven days after Koa's birth.

Despite nine weeks of tireless fighting, Lyndsey sadly lost her battle early in the New Year when the transplanted liver failed.

An online fundraiser has now been launched for Lyndsey's bereaved husband Sam to help him support his five children following the tragic death. Northampton BBOB Rugby Football Club has set up a GoFundMe page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On GoFundMe, the rugby club said: “All of us from the BBOB RFC and the rugby community have been deeply saddened to hear one of our players Sam Kirchin’s loss of his partner Lyndsey.

“Lyndsey was a friendly, kind soul, always smiled and had a helpful nature. She was Sam’s soulmate and a wonderful mum. Sam’s a great guy, so kind and giving, and a really good dad.

“In honour of Lyndsey, and the respect we have for Sam, we have set this page up to raise money to support him and the family through these tough times. Please help us help him have some financial support.”

The GoFundMe has so far raised £6,800. Click here to donate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam’s friend Caitlin Stewart has also started a JustGiving page to support the family, alongside a planned run at The Racecourse on Saturday, 24 February.