Sweet pizza topping that can help improve hay fever symptoms

The hot dry weather has made hay fever symptoms worse than usual for many this year

Hay fever sufferers have faced a relentless few weeks of hot and humid weather which, for many, has caused symptoms to be much worse than usual this year.

The recent thunderstorms may have offered a welcome break from the high temperatures, but it’s offered little in the way of respite, with some experiencing heavy hay fever and worsened asthma attacks.

Hay fever is usually at its most relentless between March and September, particularly when the weather is warm, humid and windy as this is when the pollen count is at its highest.

Adding pineapple to your diet could help improve hay fever symptoms (Photo: Adobe)

Tree pollen occurs first in the UK, with the season typically starting in late March and running until mid-May. This is followed by grass pollen which has two peaks lasting from mid-May through to July, while weed pollen comes last and runs from late June to September.

The severity of these peaks is heavily influenced by the weather during spring and early summer, with higher temperatures - as experienced in recent weeks - tending to produce more pollen. And with the Met Office predicting highs up to 30C this weekend, it marks more bad news for hay fever sufferers who have spent weeks battling symptoms.

If the usual tricks of putting Vaseline around your nose, wearing sunglasses, keeping windows and doors shut, and showering after being outside have failed to provide much relief, experts are recommending adding pineapple to your diet to help improve symptoms.

Vitamin C in the controversial pizza topping can reduce the amount of histamine your body produces in response to allergens, according to experts at Bed Kingdom . The juice and stem of the fruit also contain Bromelain - an enzyme with natural anti-inflammatory properties, which is useful for allergies, eczema and asthma.

The experts say: “Bromelain produces substances in the body that help fight inflammation, swelling, nasal congestion, and respiratory problems, boosting resistance to the worst hay fever symptoms.

“It is naturally found in the juice and stem of a pineapple, so including this tropical fruit in your diet can help relieve symptoms caused by pollen like red, itchy eyes, sneezing, and coughing. Our bodies cannot produce bromelain, so eating pineapple or drinking pineapple juice can help boost our response to allergies. Bromelain is also available in capsules.”

As well as its anti-inflammatory properties, bromelain is used to aid digestion and swelling caused by allergies. The experts add: “When pollen gets into our bloodstream, it can trigger hay fever systems. Pollen is protein-rich, and it is these proteins that can cause swelling, inflammation, and irritation to the nose, eyes, throat, and sinuses.

“When taken on an empty stomach, bromelain breaks down these proteins, so more of it gets digested and less in our bloodstream, where hay fever symptoms can trigger. So when you take bromelain, less of these proteins are in the bloodstream, which reduces symptoms.”

Hay fever can also stop many from getting a good night’s sleep due to a blocked or runny nose, coughing, sneezing and headaches, but bromelain can help break down food proteins, which in turn helps pollen pass out of our system - resulting in a better night’s rest.

The team explain: “Bromelain aids the digestion of meals and helps to pass pollen out of our system. By breaking down pollen proteins, bromelain will help the body wake up the next morning with less severe hay fever symptoms.

“Feeling too full at night can also inhibit our sleep and keep us awake. Taking bromelain with a meal will break down food proteins for easier absorption by the small intestine, improving digestion. This means the body feels less full going to bed, typically resulting in better sleep quality.”

But if you aren’t a fan of the Hawaiian-style pizza topping, drinking nettle tea is also recommended to help tackle symptoms as it contains antihistamines to settle sinus inflammation caused by hay fever.