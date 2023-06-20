The Met Office warned there will be disruption to transport, difficult driving conditions and some road closures as up to 40mm of rain will fall in two hours

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for several UK regions as heavy rain is set to sweep across the country following days of high temperatures.

On Tuesday (20 June) morning several regions will see disruption to transport due to the unsettled weather with the forecaster warning that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, and some road closures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People are being warned to brace for travel disruption with some public transport services expected to be affected due to flooding or lightning strikes, as up to 40mm of rain is forecast to fall in two hours in some areas.

The Met Office said: “An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northeastwards during Tuesday morning. This will bring 10-20 mm in 1 hour to many places within the warning area but a smaller corridor of torrential rain giving 30-40 mm in 1-2 hours in places accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds."

The yellow thunderstorm alert is in place from 4:40am until 10:30am on Tuesday.

Thunderstorm warning as heavy rain to cause flooding and travel chaos. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Met Office said that the “showers will clear through the evening to leave a mostly dry night with a little patchy mist or fog in place” and Wednesday (21 June) will be a “drier day for most with plenty of warm sunny spells.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that a “scattering of showers” may develop in the afternoon and it will feel “humid for many”.

Listed are the regions and locations that have been issued a yellow thunderstorm warning.

East Midlands

Leicestershire

Northamptonshire

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Wiltshire

Wales

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Monmouthshire

Newport

Powys

Torfaen

West Midlands