The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for several UK regions as heavy rain is set to sweep across the country following days of high temperatures.
On Tuesday (20 June) morning several regions will see disruption to transport due to the unsettled weather with the forecaster warning that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, and some road closures.
People are being warned to brace for travel disruption with some public transport services expected to be affected due to flooding or lightning strikes, as up to 40mm of rain is forecast to fall in two hours in some areas.
The Met Office said: “An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northeastwards during Tuesday morning. This will bring 10-20 mm in 1 hour to many places within the warning area but a smaller corridor of torrential rain giving 30-40 mm in 1-2 hours in places accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds."
The yellow thunderstorm alert is in place from 4:40am until 10:30am on Tuesday.
The Met Office said that the “showers will clear through the evening to leave a mostly dry night with a little patchy mist or fog in place” and Wednesday (21 June) will be a “drier day for most with plenty of warm sunny spells.”
It added that a “scattering of showers” may develop in the afternoon and it will feel “humid for many”.
Listed are the regions and locations that have been issued a yellow thunderstorm warning.
East Midlands
- Leicestershire
- Northamptonshire
East of England
- Bedford
- Cambridgeshire
- Central Bedfordshire
- Essex
- Hertfordshire
- Luton
- Norfolk
- Southend-on-Sea
- Suffolk
- Thurrock
London & South East England
- Bracknell Forest
- Brighton and Hove
- Buckinghamshire
- East Sussex
- Greater London
- Hampshire
- Isle of Wight
- Kent
- Medway
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
- Portsmouth
- Reading
- Slough
- Southampton
- Surrey
- West Berkshire
- West Sussex
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Wokingham
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole
- Bristol
- Devon
- Dorset
- Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Wiltshire
Wales
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Monmouthshire
- Newport
- Powys
- Torfaen
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire