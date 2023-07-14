A woman allegedly known as the "Percocet Princess" has been arrested in connection with the death of actor Robert De Niro's grandson.

In the early hours of this morning (14 July), ABC News reported that 20-year-old Sofia Haley Marks was arrested on federal drug distribution charges - with detectives exploring whether De Niro's grandson died of an overdose.

Marks, alleged to have been dubbed the "Percocet Princess" was placed into custody as part of an ongoing investigation between the New York Police Department (NYPD), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Homeland Security.

Percocet is an opioid that is commonly used as a painkiller - and gained prominence through its widespread use in the rap industry. The commonly prescribed pain medication gained notoriety due to its addictive and harmful nature.

After rapper Juice Wrld died in 2019, his girlfriend told investigating federal agents that he had been taking percocet. The post-mortem carried out was unable to determine an exact cause of death.

It is a combination of two drugs, oxycodone, and acetaminophen, and is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. Oxycodone is a potent opioid painkiller, while acetaminophen is a pain reliever and fever reducer.

The drug works by changing the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain, providing relief to the person taking it. However, the addictive nature of the opioid component of the drug is the cause for concern, and the reason why some people become addicted to it.

Research shows that chronic use of percocet can lead to changes in the brain, making the user's body dependent on the drug. It can also cause slowed breathing, reduced brain function, and a slowed heartbeat.

The dangers of taking percocet go beyond addiction and dependency. When taken in high doses or for an extended period, percocet can cause long-term physical harm to the user. The acetaminophen component of the drug can cause liver damage, which can be fatal in some cases.

Health experts say percocet can also have adverse interactions with other medications. It can increase the effects of other central nervous system depressants such as alcohol, creating life-threatening complications.

