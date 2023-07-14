The teenager's body was discovered in a chair alongside white powder without any visible indications of physical injury

Robert De Niro and his daughter Drena De Niro - mother of the late Leandro De Niro Rodriguez - in 2015 (Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson died after purchasing pills laced with fentanyl, his mother has said.

Earlier this month, veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro said he was “deeply distressed” following the death of his grandson at the age of 19, adding he and his family were “greatly appreciative” of condolences and asking for privacy.

The death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was announced on Monday (3 July) by his mother Drena De Niro, 51, the eldest of the actor’s seven children. Further details were not made immediately available at the time, but police have since arrested a women in connection with the death.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, is accused of distributing drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez shortly before his death. Dubbed "the Percocet Princess", Marks was taken into custody on Thursday (13 July) evening around 6pm local time as part of an undercover operation conducted by the NYPD, as reported by the New York Post.

Marks is reportedly facing federal charges for the distribution of narcotics, while ongoing investigations are underway to search her residence, though a representative from the NYPD informed DailyMail.com that they were unable to verify the arrest.

The teenager's body was discovered in a chair alongside white powder without any visible indications of physical injury. TMZ was informed by a police source that the individual was found by a concerned friend who had not been in contact with him for several days and decided to check on his well-being.

What has been said?

Leandro had already begun making his mark in the entertainment industry and had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005’s The Collection, and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime and A Star Is Born.

In the latter film, directed by Bradley Cooper, Leandro and Drena played mother and son, portraying the wife and child of Dave Chappelle's character.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” De Niro said, in a statement. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Announcing the news in an Instagram post, Drena De Niro wrote: “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

