A cricket legend’s daughter has given an update on her father’s treatment for cancer.

She wrote: “Just to let everyone know my Father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a 3 hour operation to remove his throat cancer. Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update.”

The 83-year-old released a statement after the second time he had been diagnosed with cancer. It said: “In the last few weeks I have had an MRI scan, CT scan, a PET scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” he said in a statement. From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”