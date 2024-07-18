Sir Geoffrey Boycott: England and Yorkshire cricket legend undergoes surgery for throat cancer
Opening batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who played for England from 1964 to 1982, scoring 8,114 runs in 108 test matches, revealed he had throat cancer earlier this month after a fresh diagnosis at the end of June.
Last night his daughter Emma used the Yorkshireman’s X account to give an update on surgery.
She wrote: “Just to let everyone know my Father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a 3 hour operation to remove his throat cancer. Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update.”
The 83-year-old released a statement after the second time he had been diagnosed with cancer. It said: “In the last few weeks I have had an MRI scan, CT scan, a PET scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” he said in a statement. From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.