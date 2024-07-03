Geoffrey Boycott: Yorkshire Cricket icon reveals throat cancer diagnosis

Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with cancer. | Getty Images

A former England captain and Yorkshire cricket legend has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Former England cricket captain and Yorkshire cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott, 83, has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will require surgery.

He was previously diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2002, when he was treated with both chemotherapy and radiotherapy, after he discovered a ‘lump’ on his neck.

Over the course of his professional career, Boycott scored a total of 8,114 runs in test matches and accumulated a batting average of 47.72. He spent almost the entirety of his career playing for Yorkshire, outside of a brief stint in South Africa with Northern Transvaal. Furthermore, he was also appointed president of Yorkshire County Cricket Club between the years of 2012 and 2014.

He also played football in his youth, before eventually deciding to pursue a career in cricket. He played at youth level for Leeds United, alongside icons of the club such as Billy Bremner. He was also close friends with former Derby County and Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough.

He is known to modern audiences for his cricket commentary. Often outspoken, Boycott would rarely mince his words whilst doing punditry work for both the BBC and TalkSPORT.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Boycott said: “In the last few weeks I have had an MRI scan, CT scan, a PET scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation.

