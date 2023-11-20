He also described the "incredulity" at some of Johnson's statements in meetings.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boris Johnson was "bamboozled" by the data presented to him when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, according to the chief medical adviser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After studying medicine at St George's, University of London in 1978, Sir Patrick went on to a number of senior medical positons. After becoming a university professor himself he took a role at GlaxoSmithKline in 2006 as head of drug discovery. After 12 years he took a position in government as chief scientific adviser, leading the Government Office for Science. This meant he was the one giving scientific advice to the prime minister and cabinet when Covid hit.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was known as ‘trolley’ due to his tendency to change direction. (Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

One diary entry from 4 May 2020 read: "Late afternoon meeting with the PM on schools. My God, this is complicated. Models will not provide the answer. PM is clearly bamboozled." Sir Patrick said the issue of helping politicians understand the data was not unique to the UK.

“I would also say that the meeting that sticks in my mind was with fellow advisers from across Europe, when one of them - and I won’t say which country - declared that the leader of that country had enormous problems with exponential curves, and the telephone call burst into laughter, because it was true in every country,” he said. “So I do not think that there was necessarily a unique inability to grasp some of these concepts with the prime minister at the time, but it was hard work sometimes to try and make sure that he had understood what a particular graph or piece of data was saying.”

One entry from September 7 2020 added: “Chief constables have said current rules too complex and difficult to police. PM looking glum. Then suddenly - ‘Is the whole thing a mirage? The curves just follow a natural pattern despite what you do’. Incredulity in the room.