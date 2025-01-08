Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A six-month-old baby died from a brain tumour after doctors initially believed his symptoms were due to a milk allergy and teething.

Louie Moss, from Peterborough, was born in October 2021 but he showed signs of developmental delays, frequent vomiting, and failure to gain weight at four months old. Doctors attributed these symptoms to a potential dairy milk allergy while breastfeeding and prescribed a milk alternative alongside antibiotics. However, Louie’s condition worsened.

After a lumbar puncture at Peterborough City Hospital revealed high white blood cell levels, a CT scan uncovered a significant brain tumour. Following a cardiac arrest, Louie underwent emergency surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to drain fluid from his brain.

Days later, surgeons removed over 80% of the tumour in a second operation, but within two weeks, a follow-up scan revealed the tumour had returned to its original size. Louie was transferred to East Anglia Children’s Hospice in Milton, where he passed away in April 2022.

Reflecting on the devastating loss, Louie’s father, Robert Moss, 34, said: “We expected Louie’s symptoms to settle, but they didn’t. We were in disbelief at the news he had a brain tumour. I didn’t know much about the disease, and to think my baby, who was just months old, had one was shocking.”

Robert however acknowledged the challenges doctors face in diagnosing brain tumours in infants. He said: “They thought he could have a cold or was teething. Our doctor even said that in his whole career they’d never seen anything like it before.”

The family was given the option to try chemotherapy but decided against it after being informed the diagnosis was terminal. “We felt putting a baby through chemo, given how relentless his tumour was, would be fighting a losing battle. It’s a decision you never expect to have to make as a parent and it was a deeply traumatic experience,” Robert explained.

To honour Louie’s memory, Robert has signed up for the London Marathon in April to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research. Despite having only run a half-marathon more than a decade ago, Robert is determined to complete the challenge.

Louie Moss, from Peterborough, was born in October 2021 and died in April 2022 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. | SWNS

“It’s sometimes a bit tricky to balance working, being a dad, and training, but the support of other runners doing it for the same cause has been a great help,” said Robert, who has two other children, aged eight and 10 months. “I wanted to do something that was a proper challenge for me, a proper way to honour Louie’s life. My reason for running is so that when a patient is diagnosed in the future, they are given every opportunity to attain a positive outcome.”

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research said: “It’s desperately sad to hear Louie’s story. Brain tumours kill more children than leukaemia, and there are more than 100 different types of brain tumour, making them notoriously difficult to find effective treatments for. We’re determined to change that, but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure.”

To support Robert’s marathon challenge and donate to Brain Tumour Research, visit JustGiving.