Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wayne Osmond, who sang with his brothers in chart-topping pop group The Osmonds, has died aged 73, his family confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer, who is best known for tracks such as Crazy Horses, Love Me For A Reason and Let Me In, was remembered by his daughter Amy Cook as a “beloved husband and father” when she announced his death.

In a Facebook post, she said: “Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world.

“He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly.”

Osmond began his career in 1958 when he formed a barbershop quartet with his brothers Alan, Merrill and Jay, before later being joined by younger siblings Donny and Jimmy, who later enjoyed solo success, to form The Osmonds.

On Facebook, his brother Jay posted in tribute to the singer: “A true legend has left the Earth. My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey.

“Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades.

“As I sat visiting with him last week at his home he talked about how sad he was that he couldn’t get up in his plane anymore and how much flying brought him peace.

“What gives me joy is to know that my brother ‘wings’ has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reunion he must’ve had with father and mother I’m sure was spectacular.”

Another of the brothers, Merrill, added: “When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavour in many ways.

“I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC (Salt Lake City, Utah) to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes.

“My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile.

“An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met. “His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine

“My brother Wayne endured much. He gave it his all. His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God.

“I will miss him tremendously. I am so grateful to have grown up with one of heavenly father‘s greatest sons. Until I see him again, know that he was loved, Brother Merrill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group, all of whom were born in Ogden, Utah (with the exception of Jimmy who was born in Canoga Park, California), became teen idols, selling more than 77 million records worldwide and having five UK top 10 singles, including a number one in Love Me For A Reason, and four UK top 10 albums.

Osmond, who arranged the group’s harmonies after being found to have perfect pitch and also played lead guitar in the group, retired from the band due to health issues in 2007.

In 1997, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which was successfully treated, but this damaged his cochlea, leaving Osmond nearly deaf, before a stroke in 2012 left him unable to play guitar.

In 1974 he married Kathlyn White, and has five children.