It’s a new year and more people are being given the chance to play for the world’s first unlimited jackpot as Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win returns for a new series on ITV.

The show has been a huge hit with viewers since it first launched in 2022 and it will soon be back on our screens again - but it’s been given a makeover so that it’s now bigger and better than ever before.

As the only show of its kind to offer a limitless cash jackpot, the format has previously seen big wins on the show such as contestants Katherine and Will from series 1 who walked away with a life-changing £500,000.

The premise seems simple enough - all of the answers to the questions asked by the Geordie presenting duo are numbers. But the questions are far from straight-forward. Previous examples have included “how many segments are in a chocolate orange?” and “how long is a man’s size 10 foot in centimetres?” In the upcoming series there will also be new music-based questions.

Correct answers will bank them cash. But if they go over, even by one, they’ll leave with nothing. The first contestants coming up on the new series are Joe and sister-in-law Jo, who have been prepping by going round the supermarket sizing things up with a tape measure, followed by Steve and son-in-law Jordan, who hope their approach will help propel them into the truly life-changing sums of money on the ladder.

Since its launch, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win has ranked in the top ten entertainment series across all channels and programmes, with its second series drawing in an average of 4 million viewers.

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win returns to ITV 1 and ITV X on Saturday January 4 at 8.30pm.