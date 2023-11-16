A new study has said that most Brits are sleep deprived - so what is the secret to a peaceful night of full sleep?

There is nothing worse than going into a new day in the back of a terrible night of sleep.

A new study from the Centres for Disease and Control has shown that most Brits are sleep deprived and fail to get a good night's rest. But now, an expert has given their advice to getting your full 40 winks and going into the new day fully refreshed.

Speaking to the Express, sleep specialist and Sleepwave Ambassador Nancy H. Rothstein said: "We're designed to sleep and the reason we need all these hacks is because people have lost the simplicity of sleep because we're so busy. We have so much going on, we have so many distractions and temptations that our biology is being inflicted with behaviours."

So what is the secret to a good night's sleep? Well, according to Ms Rothstein, there's one thing you should absolutely not do if you wake up during the night. She explained: "Everybody looks at the clock and if you look at the clock, you start counting down the hours until you have to be up. It can cause anxiety because you're thinking 'I won't fall back asleep and I have to be up soon' and your brain immediately latches onto it and starts doing all kinds of crazy stuff."