Especially over Christmas, with so much tasty food lying around, there’s a compulsion to snack between meals and even worse chomp late into the evening.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We really need to resist this temptation as it’s one of the worse habits we can do for our current well-being and future health.

A new study has revealed alarming health risks linked to late-night snacking, with a heightened likelihood of heart disease and diabetes. Interestingly, this is not just about the extra calories, it’s about the disruption to the body’s 24-hour biological clock - our circadian rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full fridge at Christmas can be tempting - but try to resist late-night snacking | Canva

Conducted by researchers at the National University of Mexico, the study examined the effects of fat consumption on blood triglyceride levels. They discovered that eating during a period the body designates as a rest caused a much sharper spike in blood fat levels compared to eating during and active phase such as during the day.

Elevated blood fat levels have long been known to be strongly associated with heart disease and diabetes.

Ruud Buijs, one of the study’s authors, commented: “Our biological clock is essential for survival - routinely disrupting this clock with activities like shift work, jet lag, or staying up late, especially when eating at inappropriate times, can harm our health in the long run.”

Another trial, from the USA, published in JAMA involving 3,088 women who had early-stage invasive breast cancer, supported this data. Researchers found that 13 hours between the evening meal and breakfast was associated with a 36% reduction in breast cancer relapse. A longer nightly fasting interval was also associated with significantly lower concentrations of HbA 1c and longer sleep duration. Given the associations of nightly fasting with glycaemic control and sleep, authors suggested that interventions to prolong the nightly fasting interval could also reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These studies emphasise the importance of nurturing our circadian rhythm, which is often overlooked in health and fitness regimens. Other factors which help improve the circadian rhythm include exercising in the morning, having a good breakfast, adopting good sleep hygiene habits and eating melatonin-promoting foods.