Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research has uncovered stronger-than-expected links between exposure to ubiquitously used agricultural pesticides and an increased chance of getting prostate cancer and dying of it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This major novel study, published in the prestigious journal Cancer this week, scrutinised data nearly 300 different pesticides used in farming across the world. Of these, 22 were consistently linked to higher prostate cancer rates and four (trifluralin, cloransulam-methyl, diflufenzopyr, and thiamethoxam), were associated with an increased risk of death from prostate cancer.

Pesticides are sprayed on a crop | Canva

Prostate cancer remains the most common cancer among men in the UK and USA but pinpointing avoidable risk factors has proven challenging. The Environment Wide Association Study (EWAS) used county-level data from 1997 to 2015 to explore the relationship between pesticide use and prostate cancer rates. Researchers adjusted for other influencing factors such as demographic and agricultural variables to isolate the effects of specific pesticides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How pesticides could be carcinogenic:

DNA damage can be caused by some pesticides and herbicides such as glyphosate, leading to mutations which are the first step in cancer formation.

Hormonal (Endocrine) disruption has been seen with older pesticides like DDT which interfere with the body’s hormones like oestrogen and testosterone. These regulate cell growth, so disruption can increase the risk of hormone-related cancers, such as breast or prostate cancer.

Oxidative stress has been linked to use of pesticides such as carbamates and pyrethroids. Oxidative stress, caused by an excess of free radicals can damage cells, proteins, and DNA.

Chronic inflammation has been reported with paraquat, a widely used herbicide. This causes cells to divide faster requiring more energy, so more DNA-damaging free radicals are produced. On top of this, cells have less time to repair themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immune system suppression has been reported following exposure to some organophosphate insecticides which can make the body less effective at detecting and destroying early cancer cells.

Although this was one of the world’s largest and most robust studies, due to ecological design it does not provide individual exposure data, so the authors emphasise the importance of further research into these chemicals. Of course, any population risks have to be balanced against the need for the human race to feed itself. Most importantly, these findings could hopefully pave the way for new strategies to maintain farming efficiency yet reduce environmental and health-related risk factors, particularly in agricultural communities who get the most exposure to these chemicals.

How can we reduce our exposure and consumption of pesticides?

Here are practical tips which help to reduce our exposure and consumption of pesticides and herbicides:

Choose organic when possible: Opt for organic fruits, vegetables, and grains, as they are grown with lower amounts of synthetic pesticides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wash and peel produce: Rinse fresh produce under running water to remove pesticide residues. Use a brush for items with tough skins like potatoes. Peeling fruits and vegetables can also reduce residue, though it may remove some nutrients.

Eat seasonally and locally: Buy produce from local farmers or farmers’ markets, as smaller-scale farms tend to use fewer pesticides than larger industrial type mega farms.

Diversify your diet: Rotate the types of produce you eat to minimize consistent exposure to specific pesticides.

Grow your own food: Cultivate a home garden using natural pest control methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limit lawn and garden pesticides: Use natural alternatives such as neem oil, diatomaceous earth, or homemade insecticidal soaps.

Wear protective gear: If you must handle pesticides, wear gloves, masks, and long clothing to limit skin and respiratory exposure.

Avoid treated areas: Stay away from recently sprayed areas such as parks, farms, or golf courses until pesticides have settled or dried.

Support community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs which use Practice Integrated Pest Management (IPM) such as crop rotation, natural predators (like ladybugs), and companion planting to control pests in a sustainable manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to pesticides, prostate cancer has been linked to many modifiable factors, many of which men can adopt to reduce their risk. For further advice, the book How to Live provides more in-depth explanations of how and why lifestyle, the environment and diet interacts with cancer, other chronic diseases.