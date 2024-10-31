Earlier this month, Olympic champion Chris Hoy revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis was terminal - here, oncologist Professor Robert Thomas gives men his 20 tips to slash the risk.

Up until recently, it was believed that about 30% of cancers could be prevented by a healthy lifestyle, as opposed to genetics. New data now reports this to be nearer to 45%. I believe this figure could be even higher if other, modifiable factors were considered such as gut health, sleep deprivation and processed sugar intake.

As a professor of Nutrition, I have been fortunate to lead a lifestyle research unit for the last twenty years which has designed and conducted scientific studies looking at dietary interventions. I am pleased to share practical strategies, learnt from these trials, as well as others from around the World, which could slash men's risk of prostate cancer (plus premature aging, early death, covid and other chronic diseases):

1. Exercise for about 2.5 - 3 hours a week and avoid long periods of sitting which has been linked to a significantly lower risk of all cancers. Any exercise which increases heart and breathing rates is good but it's important to find an activity which is enjoyable, hence sustainable, including running, brisk walking and even cycling.

2. Quit smoking which causes heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety and increases the risk of many cancers including a more aggressive type of prostate cancer.

3. Ensure adequate levels of vitamin D as low levels are linked to an increased risk of cancer, as well as, dementia, covid, depression and heart disease. Sun bathing, without burning, is the best way to increase vitamin D levels, so a winter holiday can help maintain levels over the darker months. Otherwise, vitamin D supplementation, especially if combined with a probiotic that enhances its effect, is a sensible alternative.

Earlier this month, Olympic champion Chris Hoy revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis was terminal | Getty Images

4. Keep up the sex or, more specifically, 21 or more orgasms a month, has been shown to reduce the risk of cancer of the prostate by 31% compared to men who report having 4–7 ejaculations per month.

5. Limiting alcohol to a few glasses of red wine a week has been linked to better gut health and a lower risk of cancer, probably due to its high concentration of a phytochemical called resveratrol. It must be noted, however, that consuming more than two drinks a day increases the risk of bowel cancer, and any amount of alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer in men and women.

6. Eat more fruit, cruciferous vegetables and spices as these increase the intake of healthy phytochemicals, which protect individuals from dementia and cancer by reducing excess inflammation, and improving gut flora. In 2013, a blend of pomegranate, broccoli, green tea, and turmeric was found to slow the progression of prostate cancer. In 2024, the world's largest nutritional intervention study for men with prostate cancer builds on this data by boosting phytochemical levels using targeted extracts and adding other foods such as cranberry and ginger, which enhance the absorption of phytochemicals.

7. Eat less meat and particularly processed meat intake such as grilled sausages, bacon, sliced ham and tinned meats will reduce the risk of cancer 20% compared to low or no meat eaters. Processed meats contain toxins which increase inflammation and directly damage our precious DNA causing premature aging and disease.

8. Eat more plants: A recent study, involving 2,062 men, led by the University of California, published in the prestigious journal JAMA found that men with prostate cancer who had the highest intake of plant-based foods, had a 47% lower risk of progression and death compared to those with the lowest intake.

9. Improve gut health which has been linked with a higher risk of many cancers, fatigue, low mood and demotivation to lead a healthy life. Factors which affect gut health include exercise, processed sugar, smoking, obesity and stress. As mentioned above, a combination of lactobacillus and vitamin D was the choice for latest national intervention study.

10. Ditch the processed sugar especially in drinks as this increases the risks of many diseases including high cholesterol and cancer. Adding sugar to tea or coffee negates their otherwise protective benefits.

11. Being overweight or obese increases the risk of many diseases. The combination of abdominal obesity raised sugar, fats, blood pressure and inflammation, a condition called metabolic syndrome, is particularly harmful.

12. Eat more nuts helps lower cholesterol reduces the risk of bowel and CaP but more importantly it reduces the risk of death because nut eaters develop slower growing more curable cancers.

13. Clean teeth reduces chronic inflammation in the gums, a strong driver of cancer cell growth. Studies show that men with poor teeth hygiene have higher benign prostate hyperplasia, many types of cancer, heart disease and dementia.

14. Eat more unfermented soy products such as soy milk, tofu and edamame has been linked to a reduced risk of prostate cancer. Fermented soya products such as miso and tempeh can help reduce many other chronic disease and help lower cholesterols. Caution must be taken with concentrated soy extract in supplements as these could cause hormonal changes which could increase prostate cancer progression.

15. Avoid cloves and spearmint extracts. Not all phytochemicals are beneficial so when considering a supplement, make sure they have been evaluated for safety and effectiveness. Some manufacturers add very strong extracts from cloves and spearmint which can over-ride antioxidant pathways and have significant hormonal effects which do harm.

16. Be careful with vitamin A & E supplements. Deficiency of these vitamins is still common in developing countries but in the west, this is rare. A number of studies giving vitamin E and or A supplements have actually reported an increased risk of cancer of the lung, skin and prostate. These vitamins are direct antioxidants which can override oxidative pathways as opposed to natural phytochemicals which improve antioxidant and immune efficiency.

17. Eating oily fish 2-3 times a week has been linked to a lower cancer risk probably due to its omega 3 and mineral content. Unfortunately, evidence from two large studies had raised most concerns with fish oil supplements. There negative effect more-likely relates to excess vitamin E intake which is used as a preservative. Omega 3 can also be derived from flax and chia seeds and avocados and non-fish supplements made from algae.

18. Ensure adequate dietary mineral intake. These are essential as they cannot be made by the body. They are vital for hormone and enzyme production including the anti-oxidant enzymes. Adequate mineral intake can be ensured by eating nuts, seeds, shell fish and seaweed. If your diet is inadequate in these, a well-balanced mineral supplement would make sense.

19. High intake of dairy products has been linked to a slightly higher risk of prostate cancer and weight gain. However, a recent large USA survey suggested that men who included some dairy in their diet actually had a lower risk of heart disease. Low quantities, such as in tea, clearly carry no risk as do fermented cheeses and yogurt, provided individuals do not have lactose intolerance.

20. Try to get a good night's sleep: Chronic insomnia can lead to fatigue, and demotivation to exercise and undertake healthy living programmes. In the longer term, it alters the circadian rhythm which causes abnormal cellular growth and altered DNA repair, which are the first steps to cancer formation. The International Agency for Cancer now classes sleep-disruption as a carcinogen. There are lots of dietary and lifestyle tips to improve sleep patterns

In conclusion, there is a lot men can do to reduce their risks of chronic disease, premature aging and death. For further advice, the book "How to Live" provides more in-depth explanations of how and why lifestyle interacts with disease and longevity.