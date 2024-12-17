Hospitals are being overrun by a tsunami of infective cases caused by quadruple "whammy" of flu, Covid, norovirus and the new contender respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Currently, there isn't a hospital in the UK not on red alert, with routine services being axed due to a lack of beds and staff sickness. This is not just the typical annual peak in the number of people suffering - it is much worse. New weekly figures show the NHS is going into winter under more pressure than ever before with a 350% increase in flu cases and an 86% rise in norovirus cases in hospitals compared to the same week last year - the highest number of cases for at least three years.

Many staff, like myself, have taken up offers for the flu and Covid vaccine. It's good to see the number of flu and Covid-19 jab appointments booked through the NHS’s national booking system more than doubled from 9,452 on Wednesday to 21,144 on Thursday – a 124% increase.

Vaccines do not, however, protect everyone from norovirus, so more and more staff are calling in sick every day. It's not just on the wards or clinics which are struggling, the pharmacy in one of the hospitals where I work has less than 50% of the available staff so is grappling to meet even routine prescription demands.

In a desperate attempt to stem the flow of staff absenteeism, managers have urgently enforced the return of some Covid rules. It's starting with masks and other PPE but it's likely that this will escalate. I, like many hospital workers, was confronted yesterday by frantic managers handing out PPE alongside threats of disciplinary action for non-compliance. This immediately brought back negative memories of the dark days of lockdown.

So what can we do to prevent another national lockdown?

First eligible people should get vaccinated without delay if they haven’t done so. Currently people have until the end of the day on Thursday 19 December to book Covid-19 and flu vaccination appointments on the NHS app, NHS website or by calling 119. These are administrated through local NHS vaccination services, like pharmacies or walk-in sites although there will be fewer Covid-19 appointments, and you may need to travel further.

In line with NHS guidelines, those currently eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

Healthcare workers

pregnant women, young children and over 65-year-olds

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance,

those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

For the first time ever, the NHS is also offering the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to pregnant women from 28 weeks and older adults aged 75 to 79. Pregnant women are encouraged to book their vaccine via their maternity service or GP practice and older adults should wait to be invited by the NHS.

Arm ourselves against these viruses to prevent a Christmas lockdown

Viral infections affects everyone differently—some breeze through with a sniffle, while others face severe complications. Risk factors like smoking, excess weight, and sedentary habits worsen outcomes. So, what can you do now to protect yourself?

Improve your gut health: A healthy gut strengthens immunity. Poor gut health raises inflammation, worsening flu symptoms. Add prebiotics like mushrooms, nuts, and seeds, and fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, or kombucha. The supplement Yourgutplus showed promising results in reducing post-viral symptoms in a national study during Covid.

Take hot and cold showers: Cold water boosts blood flow, white blood cells, and immunity. A Dutch study found cold showers reduced flu-related sick days by 30%. Just a minute of cold water daily can work wonders.

Boost intake of phytochemical rich plants: Spices, teas, and fruits like turmeric, pomegranate, and chamomile have antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. A blend like Phyto-V—with resveratrol and bioflavonoids - showed a significant reduction in flu symptoms during recent research.

Ensure adequate vitamin D: Many of us have low levels in the darker months. Low vitamin D levels increase hospitalisation risk. Take between 1000 -2000 IU daily in winter. There are many different types of vitamin D to suit everyone including supplements mixed with probiotics to improve absorption.

Ensure adequate daily Vitamin C intake: If someone is vitamin C deficient they will have an increased risk of any infection. Vitamin C deficiency, scurvy, is still common in some isolated and particularly elderly populations. As a rule, try to eat more citrus fruits, berries, vegetables and nuts on a daily basis. If you don't eat these regularly, a vitamin C supplement at a sensible dose of about (100mg/day) would be a good idea. No study has actually shown that high dose vitamin C is better at reducing flu, however.

Balance your minerals: Zinc, magnesium, and iodine are vital for immune function. More than 80% have deficiency in one or more essential minerals. Eat more seafood, seaweed and nuts and consider a supplement like PhytoMineral which ensures optimal doses of all the essential minerals.

Finally, in addition to these anti-viral measures it would be sensible to boost general levels of health and fitness so you don't end up in hospital. Try to avoid being overweight, smoking, and being sedentary. Adopt lifestyle measures to avoid concomitant medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and airways disease which will all increase the risks of more serious flu consequences. These factors can only be improved by long term changes in healthy behaviour such as exercising more, maintaining a normal weight, adopting sleep hygiene practices, stopping smoking, and eating less processed meat and processed sugar.