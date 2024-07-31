Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every four years, the Olympics motivates people to get moving which is a great thing - here oncologist Professor Robert Thomas explains why exercise is just so good for us.

Some people criticise the cost of the Olympics but it's a fabulously entertaining spectacle which gives pleasure to millions. On a health perspective, it motivates more young people to take part in sport in schools or clubs across the world. It encourages many of us to be more physically active either with a brisk walk, cycling, a swim in the local pool, a game of tennis, a dance class or just getting out of bed for the popular Saturday morning Park-Run. But why is this so important?

Exercise is one of the most influential lifestyle habits we can do to improve our current wellbeing, future long term health and extend fruitful longevity. Over 180 positive, fundamental biochemical changes occur in the body when we exercise. The most important of these were described in detail in a paper published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. In summary, here are just some of the most important benefits.

Cardiovascular health

Exercise reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke by helping to control blood pressure, lower cholesterol, reducing inflammation in the body and improve circulation to the heart and brain. It slows our aging ticking clock embedded deep in our DNA keeping our lungs, heart and blood vessels younger.

Vitamin D: The exposure to sunlight while exercising facilitates the production of vitamin D, crucial for bone health, mood and immune function. A study in the Journal of Internal Medicine highlighted that adequate vitamin D levels, often boosted by time spent outdoors, are linked to a lower risk of several chronic diseases.

Weight management and diabetes

Walking helps burn calories and maintain a healthy weight especially when combined with a balanced diet. It helps to improving the muscle-to-fat ratio which lowers the risk of insulin resistance leading to diabetes.

Strengthens muscles, joints and bones

Exercise engages various muscle groups, including the legs, core, and back improving balance and reducing the risk of falls. Studies show it protect joints from arthritis especially if combined with stretching. It also helps improve bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Gut health

Studies have shown that sportsmen and women have a distinctly better gut microbiota profile compared to sedentary individuals, with higher levels of bacteria associated with improved mineral, carbohydrate and protein metabolism. However, people who take part in intense and prolonged exercise have to take extra precautions to protect their gut as this can lead to an imbalance in microbial diversity and composition. This disruption can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, and cramps, which can impair performance and recovery.

In recent years, there has been increasing interest in the potential role of probiotics in sport, particularly for improving motivation to train, reducing fatigue, and promoting recovery. Probiotics, particularly lactobacillus, have been shown to help restore the balance and diversity of the gut microbiota and ultimately improve athletic performance and recovery.

Mental well-being and cognitive function

Exercise boosts mood and reduces anxiety and depression as it promotes the release of endorphins, also known as "feel-good" hormones. In the longer term it helps maintain cognitive function and avoid dementia.

Cancer

The protective effect of exercise include reducing chronic inflammation in the body, enhancing the formation of antioxidant enzymes that protect our DNA damage, improving gut health and strengthening the immune system so it can recognise and kill emerging cancer cells. To get the most anti-cancer benefits of exercise it is important to consider nutrition, especially a higher intake of phytochemical rich foods. A recent study has highlighted how they support the ability to exercise and train stronger for longer. They help mop up by-products of energy production called free radicals by supporting anti-oxidant enzymes. Too many free radicals in our cells will damage our vital DNA, so exercising without adequate phytochemical intake could do more harm than good.

Social benefits

Exercise groups such as dance classes or walking groups, provide a social setting where individuals can meet, share knowledge, and collaborate. This social interaction helps combat loneliness and isolation, which are significant risk factors for mental health issues and chronic diseases. Sport with siblings and parents can help strengthen family bonds

Promoting Regular Sleep

A recent study found that people who exercised regularly, especially if combined with other sensible sleep hygiene and other lifestyle habits had a 42% lower likelihood of having multiple sleep complaints such as short sleep and daytime sleepiness, compared to non-exercisers. It also improves sleep quality especially walking, gardening, running or rowing outside in the morning which enhances circadian rhythm which helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle and promotes deeper, more restful sleep.

Enhanced Immune Function

Moderate exercise, strengthens the immune system, reducing the risk of infection. A more efficient immune system is able to detect and kill viruses, including covid, bacteria and even early cancer cells. A more efficient immune system is also less likely to over react to elements in food or the atmosphere causing allergies.

How much exercise do we need to do?

Many of us exercise by walking as part of our routine daily activities which can be bolstered by walking or cycling to work, getting off the bus one stop earlier and taking the stairs rather than the escalators. Most studies show that around 2-3 hours of moderate exercise is linked with a 30% lower risk of cancer and other diseases.

The intensity does matter. Although ambling around the park looking at the petunias is good, the importance of pace and intensity was confirmed in a study of overweight walkers who only saw weight loss if 3,500 of the 10,000 steps a day were at a moderate-to-vigorous pace. A further study found that men walking more than 3 hours a week correlated with lower prostate cancer death risk but only if they tended to walk >3miles/hour.

It is not just about exercise it is about avoiding sitting. A number of studies have shown that prolonged sitting is particularly harmful but a study found that taking a break from sitting for just 5 minutes every 30 mins mitigated the extra risks. Another American study showed that people who did 30 minutes of light-intensity walking per day, if swapped for sitting, had a 20% lower risk of death. More walking, however, does give better results. The same study showed that those who swapped 30 minutes of sitting for 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per day had an even greater (35%) reduction in risk of death from any cause.