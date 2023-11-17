Snoop Dogg: The rapper synonymous with marijuana has quit smoking the drug - here's how you can do the same
Snoop Dogg, the rapper synonymous with smoking marijuana has said he has quit - here's how you can do the same
The internet was given something of a shock when Snoop Dogg - arguably the global ambassador of marijuana - announced he would stop smoking cannabis. The rapper has become synonymous with the psychoactive drug, derived from the cannabis plant, over his 31-year rap career.
From featuring on albums linked to 'weed' such as 'The Chronic' to releasing cannabis products in the US under the brand 'Leafs by Snoop', the news that Snoop Dogg, 52, wouldn't be smoking has come as a shock to many. It remains unclear as to why he has decided to make the lifestyle change.
In a post on his Instagram page, he said: "After much consideration and conversation with my family I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."
The news has prompted other artists including Coi Leray and Meek Mill to say they will also give up marijuana use, and there may be fans and others across the globe who take inspiration and choose to make a similar change. According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 147 million cannabis users in the world - roughly 2.5% of the world's population.
Here's some advice on how you can make that change.
Cannabis: Why are you quitting?
According to healthline, asking yourself why you want to change your patterns of cannabis use is a good first step. Self-awareness around the reasons why you want to stop smoking can help increase your chances of success. Your reasons for quitting can help strengthen your ability to actually stop and outline goals for success. If you initially started using it to relax or manage anxiety, or to deal with chronic pain or sleeplessness, it could be the case that downsides may have started to outnumber the benefits.
Some of the long-term negative affects of marijuana include impaired thinking, memory, and learning functions. It can affect how the brain builds connections between the areas necessary for these functions. That's without mentioning smoking anything - including tobacco - can seriously damage your lungs.
Get rid of cannabis paraphernalia
Holding onto a stash of cannabis and smoking paraphernalia can make it tougher to succeed with quitting so it's best to get rid.
Vary your routine
If your cannabis use often happened at routine times, changing your behaviours slightly can help you avoid using it.
If you would usually smoke first thing in the morning, try:
- meditating
- going for a walk
If you tend to smoke before bed, you could try:
- reading
- journaling
- enjoying a hot drink like hot chocolate
Keep in mind that changing up routines can be hard, and it usually doesn’t happen overnight. You may need to experiment, and don’t beat yourself up if you have trouble sticking to your new routine right away. If smoking is something you tend to do when you’re bored, some new hobbies may help.
Handling withdrawals
Not everyone experiences cannabis withdrawal symptoms, but for those who do, they can be pretty uncomfortable.
These symptoms may include:
- trouble sleeping
- anxiety
- aggression
- irritability and other mood changes
- depression
- headaches
- fever, chills, and sweats
- low appetite
- cravings
A healthcare professional can help you manage severe symptoms, but you may find that you can handle symptoms on your own by:
- drinking less caffeine to improve sleep
- using deep breathing and other relaxation methods to address anxiety
- drinking plenty of water
If you're having trouble finding the right sort of help, call the Frank drugs helpline on 0300 123 6600 or visit their website. They can talk you through all your options.