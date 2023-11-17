Snoop Dogg, the rapper synonymous with smoking marijuana has said he has quit - here's how you can do the same

Rapper Snoop Dogg (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The internet was given something of a shock when Snoop Dogg - arguably the global ambassador of marijuana - announced he would stop smoking cannabis. The rapper has become synonymous with the psychoactive drug, derived from the cannabis plant, over his 31-year rap career.

From featuring on albums linked to 'weed' such as 'The Chronic' to releasing cannabis products in the US under the brand 'Leafs by Snoop', the news that Snoop Dogg, 52, wouldn't be smoking has come as a shock to many. It remains unclear as to why he has decided to make the lifestyle change.

In a post on his Instagram page, he said: "After much consideration and conversation with my family I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

The news has prompted other artists including Coi Leray and Meek Mill to say they will also give up marijuana use, and there may be fans and others across the globe who take inspiration and choose to make a similar change. According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 147 million cannabis users in the world - roughly 2.5% of the world's population.

Here's some advice on how you can make that change.

Snoop Dogg

Cannabis: Why are you quitting?

According to healthline, asking yourself why you want to change your patterns of cannabis use is a good first step. Self-awareness around the reasons why you want to stop smoking can help increase your chances of success. Your reasons for quitting can help strengthen your ability to actually stop and outline goals for success. If you initially started using it to relax or manage anxiety, or to deal with chronic pain or sleeplessness, it could be the case that downsides may have started to outnumber the benefits.

Some of the long-term negative affects of marijuana include impaired thinking, memory, and learning functions. It can affect how the brain builds connections between the areas necessary for these functions. That's without mentioning smoking anything - including tobacco - can seriously damage your lungs.

Get rid of cannabis paraphernalia

Holding onto a stash of cannabis and smoking paraphernalia can make it tougher to succeed with quitting so it's best to get rid.

Vary your routine

If your cannabis use often happened at routine times, changing your behaviours slightly can help you avoid using it.

If you would usually smoke first thing in the morning, try:

meditating

going for a walk

If you tend to smoke before bed, you could try:

reading

journaling

enjoying a hot drink like hot chocolate

Keep in mind that changing up routines can be hard, and it usually doesn’t happen overnight. You may need to experiment, and don’t beat yourself up if you have trouble sticking to your new routine right away. If smoking is something you tend to do when you’re bored, some new hobbies may help.

Handling withdrawals

Not everyone experiences cannabis withdrawal symptoms, but for those who do, they can be pretty uncomfortable.

These symptoms may include:

trouble sleeping

anxiety

aggression

irritability and other mood changes

depression

headaches

fever, chills, and sweats

low appetite

cravings

A healthcare professional can help you manage severe symptoms, but you may find that you can handle symptoms on your own by:

drinking less caffeine to improve sleep

using deep breathing and other relaxation methods to address anxiety

drinking plenty of water