A surgeon at a UK hospital used a Swiss Army penknife from his lunch to cut open a patient after failing to find a sterile scalpel during an emergency procedure, a court has heard.

The unnamed surgeon, who normally used the penknife to cut fruit, was operating outside the theatre at Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton following an emergency.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the incident, saying it was "outside normal procedures and should not have been necessary." Fortunately, the patient survived, but hospital staff expressed concern over the surgeon's actions, calling them "questionable" and stating they were "very surprised" that no clean scalpel was available.

The incident is part of a broader investigation into the Trust, which is facing allegations of medical negligence and potential manslaughter charges. According to reports, the same surgeon performed three low-risk operations within two months, all of which resulted in the patients' deaths soon after.

An internal investigation by the Trust found that poor care contributed to these deaths. In one case, it was concluded that a woman who died would have survived if there had been no post-operative complications. Her daughter told the BBC: "We didn't understand how mum died. No one seemed to know why the operation was not successful."

Despite the concerns raised, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) reviewed the deaths and determined there was no breach of regulations. However, whistleblowers have criticised the Trust’s leadership, describing a "Mafia-like" management culture.

Professor Catherine Urch, Chief Medical Officer for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, acknowledged the surgeon’s use of the penknife, saying: "The patient's life was thankfully saved as a result of the actions of the surgical team, but everyone involved has accepted that those actions were outside normal procedures, and should not have been necessary."

The Trust has taken steps to address concerns, including improvements in patient communication, end-of-life care training, and strengthened processes for transferring care between sites.

Additionally, an ongoing investigation, dubbed Operation Bramber, is examining at least 105 cases of alleged medical negligence within the Trust, focusing on care provided in neurosurgery and general surgery between 2015 and 2021.

The Trust's Chief Executive, Dr George Findlay, reassured patients and staff that thorough investigations have been conducted and changes made where necessary to improve patient safety. "If we ever fall short of the standards people have a right to expect, then we are open, honest, and move swiftly to make improvements," he said.

In the maternity department, families of nine babies who died between 2021 and 2023 have called for intervention to prevent further "unnecessary deaths," citing repeated errors in care. "Our babies were otherwise healthy and would have grown up if not for failings in care," the families said in a statement.

Nisha Sharma, a lawyer representing families affected by sub-standard care at the Trust, described the use of a penknife in surgery as "absolutely appalling" and urged others with concerns to come forward. "People want and deserve answers over what has happened to them," she said.