Take the stairs: a simple choice that could boost your health

In a world of convenience, it’s easy to opt for the elevator without thinking twice. But growing scientific evidence suggests that this everyday decision—choosing between stairs and lifts—can have meaningful consequences for both physical and mental health.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Stairs Deserve More Credit

Taking the stairs may not seem like much, but researchers are increasingly encouraging this form of movement as a simple, sustainable health habit. Stair climbing is a moderate-intensity physical activity that gets the heart pumping and muscles engaged without requiring any special equipment or gym membership.

A recent study led by researchers at the University of East Anglia found that people who climbed stairs regularly had a notably lower risk of heart disease and premature death. “The more stairs climbed, the greater the benefits,” said lead author Dr. Sophie Paddock, emphasizing that even small efforts add up over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman walks up on stairs.

Climbing stairs strengthens the lower body, boosts stamina, and can help manage weight. It also enhances balance—an important factor in preventing falls, especially in older adults.

The Surprising Mental Benefits

It’s not just about your legs. Stair climbing has also been linked to improvements in brain health. According to experts cited in a recent BBC Future feature, physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, supporting memory, concentration, and mood regulation.

Moreover, brief, frequent bursts of exercise—like walking up stairs—can reduce feelings of anxiety and depression by releasing endorphins and improving sleep patterns. In a busy workday, climbing a few flights may provide a mental reset more effectively than a cup of coffee.

The Case Against the Chair

In contrast, sedentary lifestyles—those dominated by sitting—have been associated with a range of health concerns, from cardiovascular issues to diabetes. Experts have warned that even individuals who exercise regularly can be at risk if they spend long hours seated without interruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. James Levine, an obesity researcher formerly at the Mayo Clinic, coined the phrase “sitting is the new smoking” to emphasize the risks associated with extended inactivity. While this comparison is debated, the underlying message is clear: small changes, such as standing more often or taking the stairs, can make a difference.

Everyday Opportunities to Move

The best part? Stair climbing fits easily into everyday life. Whether you’re at the office, shopping centre, or apartment building, there are often opportunities to use stairs instead of waiting for a lift.

Health organizations such as the UK’s NHS encourage incorporating more movement into the day by "sneaking in" activities like stair climbing. This makes it particularly appealing for people who may struggle to fit structured exercise into their schedule.

Employers are also beginning to take note. Some companies now place motivational signs near stairwells to encourage staff to choose stairs. Others redesign offices to make stairs more accessible and appealing, nudging workers toward healthier routines.

What People Are Saying

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public reactions reflect growing awareness. On social media and wellness blogs, users have shared personal anecdotes about how small daily efforts—like stair climbing—helped them feel more energetic and focused.

Health influencers and fitness professionals often recommend the “two-flight rule”: if your destination is less than three floors away, skip the lift. This simple guideline resonates with many trying to balance well-being with busy lives.

However, experts caution that individuals with specific medical conditions should consult a healthcare provider before making significant activity changes. Safety should always come first, especially for those with joint or mobility issues.

The Takeaway

While the lift may seem like the faster option, it might be worth reconsidering. The science is clear: taking the stairs supports both body and brain health in ways that add up over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one’s suggesting a ban on elevators—but choosing the stairs more often is a small, powerful step toward better health. As we continue to learn more about the dangers of sedentary lifestyles, this everyday decision might matter more than we think.

This article is for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a qualified health professional for personalized guidance.