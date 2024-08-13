Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British holidaymakers have been warned after three people died from legionnaires’ disease during an outbreak in Milan amid concerns over possible water contamination. Italian health authorities are urgently investigating the source of the infection, which they suspect may be linked to the water supply.

The outbreak has prompted fears due to the nature of legionella bacteria, which can thrive in water systems, pools, and air conditioning units. Although around 90 percent of those exposed to the bacteria do not develop symptoms, up to 15 percent of those who do can suffer from severe illness, including life-threatening pneumonia.

As of August 8, at least 49 cases of legionnaires' disease have been confirmed in the Lombardy region, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The outbreak, which began on April 11, has affected individuals ranging in age from 26 to 94, with 28 women and 21 men diagnosed. The majority of the cases (45) involved individuals with underlying health conditions, putting them at higher risk for severe disease.

The ECDC reports that 12 of the 49 confirmed cases remain hospitalised, while three people having tragically died as a result of the infection.

A warning has been issued after three people died from legionnaires' disease during an outbreak in Milan | Getty Images

The most common form of transmission is through inhalation of infected water sprays, jets, or mists from contaminated sources, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In response, authorities in the region are inspecting cooling towers and disinfecting water systems with chlorine to prevent further cases. Experts warn that legionella bacteria can accumulate in showers and taps that haven’t been used for a few days, and advise holidaymakers to run taps and showers before using them.

What is legionnaires’ disease?

According to the Legionella and Fire Safe website, roughly half of the 300 Brits infected with legionnaires' disease each year contract it while travelling abroad.

Symptoms of legionnaires' disease to watch for include a cough, difficulty breathing, chest pain, high temperature, and flu-like symptoms. If you experience these symptoms and are struggling to breathe, have chest pain, or feel severely ill, it is advised to seek medical help by calling NHS 111.