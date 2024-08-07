A highly contagious ‘goat plague’ is sweeping across the popular holiday destination Greece.

It has spread to Greece and neighbouring Romania leading to the death of countless animals. The disease known as Peste des Petits Ruminants - or PPR - initially reared its head in Thessaly of northern Greece almost a month ago. Since then, it has rapidly spread from farm to farm.

Security measures have now been enforced to limit its alarming spread and to prevent the stoppage of the production of feta cheese and domestic livestock, a key pillar of Greece's economy. Greek farmers have denied that production of feta cheese is likely to be hit hard by the outbreak.

“Around 9,000 animals have had to be killed because of the outbreak but it won’t endanger feta exports,” said Christos Tsopanos, a senior figure at the Association of Greek Livestock (SEK). “Our country has 14 million goats and sheep, more than any other [EU] state.”

He said 120,000 tonnes of the soft, crumbly cheese would be rolled out this year. “We have enough milk. Authorities have moved fast to deal with this situation.”

The virus can kill between 80% and 100% of infected animals. EU regulations state that if a PPR case is detected in any herd the entire flock must be culled. Affected areas, including farmsteads, have to be disinfected.

According to disease researchers at the Pirbright Institute, the first symptoms of this goat plague include a fever, nasal discharge and sores in the mouth among animals. Diarrhoea and respiratory difficulties may also occur too. The virus does not infect humans, but is highly contagious among goats and sheep.