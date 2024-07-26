Crete Greece: Popular Greek island facing severe drought with fears it will run out of water - just as it prepares to host influx of summer tourists
Crete is facing a severe drought as a result of diminishing water supplies on the southern Aegean island. A team of researchers from the University of Crete (UOC) described current conditions as "extreme" after "very disappointing" findings in the hydrological data.
They said the water shortages were mostly caused by very low rainfall and snowfall, and added that two years of blistering temperatures has only worsened the situation. The scientists urged local authorities to implement a comprehensive water resources management plan to combat the growing crisis.
They said: "Nature may still have certain adaptation mechanisms, but as the summer progresses and needs rise with the peak of the tourism season in August, the problem will grow in many parts of the island." As a first step to managing the problem, they called for a series of measures to curb waste, such as restrictions on usage in cities and an awareness-raising campaign at tourist facilities.
The Faneromeni dam, the lifeline of the area for water and irrigation, has seen its levels fall to alarming lows. This crisis was caused by illegal water pumping which resulted in a loss of 3 million cubic meters of water, as well as low rainfall and intense heat.
Last winter was the country’s warmest since records began in 1960. Almost every month this year has seen lower-than-usual rainfall, and the Mediterranean Sea has been at record-high temperatures.
On Karpathos island, authorities have imposed restrictions on topping up swimming pools, while in the northern island of Thasos, officials are seeking a desalination unit to make sea water drinkable. Most of Greece has seen little or no rain in months. Now, the islands are preparing to host a record number of summer tourists and there are fears of the further damage and strain to water supplies.
