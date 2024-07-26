Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Greek island of Crete, popular with holidaymakers, is facing a severe drought and fears are mounting that it could run out of water.

Crete is facing a severe drought as a result of diminishing water supplies on the southern Aegean island. A team of researchers from the University of Crete (UOC) described current conditions as "extreme" after "very disappointing" findings in the hydrological data.

They said the water shortages were mostly caused by very low rainfall and snowfall, and added that two years of blistering temperatures has only worsened the situation. The scientists urged local authorities to implement a comprehensive water resources management plan to combat the growing crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: "Nature may still have certain adaptation mechanisms, but as the summer progresses and needs rise with the peak of the tourism season in August, the problem will grow in many parts of the island." As a first step to managing the problem, they called for a series of measures to curb waste, such as restrictions on usage in cities and an awareness-raising campaign at tourist facilities.

The Greek island of Crete, popular with holidaymakers, is facing a severe drought and fears are mounting that it could run out of water. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Faneromeni dam, the lifeline of the area for water and irrigation, has seen its levels fall to alarming lows. This crisis was caused by illegal water pumping which resulted in a loss of 3 million cubic meters of water, as well as low rainfall and intense heat.

Last winter was the country’s warmest since records began in 1960. Almost every month this year has seen lower-than-usual rainfall, and the Mediterranean Sea has been at record-high temperatures.