Cases of the deadly Brazilians ‘sloth fever’ virus have been detected in Europe leading experts fearing of an ‘unstoppable outbreak’.

The Oropouche virus, which has been dubbed “sloth fever”, has been discovered in Italy after two people returned from a visit to Cuba showing symptoms.

A 26-year-old woman was confirmed to have contracted the illness after experiencing symptoms including fever and diarrhoea. She had been visiting Cuba's Ciego de Avila province, returning to Verona in Italy on May 26.

Whilst, a 45-year-old man began displaying symptoms shortly after visiting Havana and Santiago de Cuba.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), has confirmed that cases have also been recorded in Spain and Germany, bringing the total number detected in Europe at 19.

Spread through midges and mosquito bites, most cases of Oropouche are mild, with symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle and joint pains. However in some circumstances it can cause serious health complications including meningitis and encephalitis, ultimately leading to death.

The risk and affects of infection during pregnancy are still under investigation and have not been confirmed, but it’s believed infection may lead to miscarriage, developmental problems, or deformities of the foetus.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), as of July 16, 2024, there have been 7,688 confirmed cases reported across Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru, with Brazil making up 90% of cases reported.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Dr Danny Altmann, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, shared his concerns about the virus. Dr Altmann warned: "We should definitely be worried. Things are changing and may become unstoppable."

This comes after Brazil reported two women had died after contracting the virus. The victims, a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old, suffered from intense abdominal pain, bleeding, and hypotension before passing away on July 25.

There is no vaccine or medicine approved to treat the virus, with the ECDC classing the risk to tourists travelling to the area as “moderate”. With the likelihood of catching the virus in Europe “very low” as the midges and mosquitos are absent and there have been no documented cases of human-to-human transmission.

The ECDC is advising people travelling to the affected areas to take steps to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. This includes: "The use of repellent in accordance with the instructions indicated on the product label, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long trousers and using insecticide-treated fine mesh mosquito bed nets when resting.”

They explain: "These measures are essential to provide protection against bites in rooms that are not adequately screened (with fine-mesh screens on doors and windows) or air-conditioned, and during outdoor activities."