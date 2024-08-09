Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new travel warning has been issued to British tourists holidaying in the Spanish region of Costa del Sol this summer.

Posters in both English and Spanish have been put up across the region stating ‘dress completely’ - clearly directed at tourists arriving from the UK. The message plastered all over the streets of the coastal city of Malaga. It is part of the city council’s campaign to encourage UK holidaymakers to keep their tops on in public. It is accompanied by the message: ‘Both on the street and in public places, always wear an upper garment for respect and hygiene.’

Under the new laws, visitors to Malaga could be fined up to €750 for breaking the rule. It is the latest regulation being brought by authorities in recent years, after the introduction of drinking limits on all-inclusive deals and wearing of football shirts in some restaurants.

The crackdown also comes amid multiple anti-tourism protests sweeping across Spain this year. Malaga is one of the cities where such a demonstration was staged, alongside Barcelona, and other popular holiday destinations like Palma de Mallorca and the Canary Islands. Residents argue that visitors drive up housing costs and lead to locals being unable to afford to live in city centres.

Majorca Platja Tour, a protest group in the Spanish resort, will be running aa demonstration on Sunday (11 August) as part of the "Occupy our Beaches" movement. The group are staging the protest at Playa de Palma, one of the most popular beaches in Mallorca.

Majorca Platja Tour have promised that any action will be "playful and festive" but said their protests stood in opposition to authorities' "inaction" on tourist overcrowding across the islands. The latest demonstration will target Mallorca’s Balneario 6, or Ballermann, as German tourists know it - which Majorca Platja Tour says symbolises a "drunken beach... a tourist model that we think does us a lot of harm".