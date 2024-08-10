Japan travel advice: Foreign Office issues warning of 'heightened risk' after Japanese authorities issue first-ever 'Megaquake' alert
The UK Foreign Office has issued the urgent alert to British holidaymakers in the Far East. It comes following Japanese authorities warning of a ‘megaquake’ on Friday (9 August) following a 71. magnitude tremor earlier in the week.
The quake on the southernmost main island of Kyushu triggered a tsunami warning. No deaths or major damage have been reported.
The meteorological agency’s megaquake advisory warned that “if a major earthquake were to occur in the future, strong shaking and large tsunamis would be generated”. It added: “The likelihood of a new major earthquake is higher than normal, but this is not an indication that a major earthquake will definitely occur during a specific period of time.”
These so-called “megathrust quakes” have unleashed dangerous tsunamis along the southern coast of Japan. Although it is impossible to predict the precise timing of earthquakes, government experts believe there is a 70% to 80% chance of an megaquake measuring magnitude 8 or 9 happening around the trough in the next 30 years. In the worst-case scenario, the disaster would kill 300,000 people, with some experts estimating a financial hit as high as $13tn.
The Foreign Office issued a new warning to holidaymakers on Thursday (8 August). It said: "A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has hit southwestern Japan in and around Miyazaki Prefecture on 8 August. Following the earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a Nankai Trough megaquake alert - meaning that there is a heightened risk of a large-scale earthquake which could affect large parts of Japan.
"People in Japan are advised to take precautionary measures for a heightened risk of a further earthquake per the Japan National Tourism Organisation advice and follow any further advice from local and national authorities. Continue to check the latest information on NHK World News." The Japan Meteorological Agency has already moved to warn its residents over the impact of the meteorological event and dangers emanating from the quake.
