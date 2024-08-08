Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major earthquake has struck off the southern coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami warning for the region.

The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.1, was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island, Kyushu, at a depth of approximately 30 kilometres (18.6 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Authorities urged residents to avoid the coastline as a precaution, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. The city of Nichinan and surrounding areas in Miyazaki Prefecture on Kyushu island experienced the strongest tremors.

Following the quake, tsunami waves measuring up to 50 centimetres (1.6 feet) were observed along parts of Kyushu’s southern coast and the nearby island of Shikoku. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the waves were detected roughly 30 minutes after the earthquake struck.

Officials, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, have said that assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of the impact. While initial reports suggest minimal damage, NHK public television reported broken windows at Miyazaki airport, leading to a temporary closure of the runway for safety checks.

In Osaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, there were reports of collapsed concrete walls and damage to a wooden house, though no injuries have been reported.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority has confirmed that all 12 nuclear reactors in the region, including three currently operational, remain safe and unaffected by the quake. This reassurance is particularly significant in Japan, a country highly sensitive to seismic activity near nuclear facilities, in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Japan, which lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the most earthquake-prone countries globally. The recent earthquake follows another significant quake in Japan's north-central region of Noto earlier this year, which resulted in over 240 deaths.