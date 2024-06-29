Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At least eight people have been injured after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Peru.

The earthquake struck overnight on Friday (28 June) at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGC). The quake hit 8 kilometers (5 miles) west of Atiquipa, about 600 kilometers (372 miles) south of the capital Lima.

Some residents of Atiquipa said on social media they felt a very strong and long quake that caused their beds to shake. The quake was felt as far as the capital, Lima, with videos posting on social media showing lamps swaying inside houses.

Eight people have been injured in the incident, according to authorities. Of those, five received medical attention in two hospitals in the Ica region and three were treated for minor injuries at a hospital in the neighbouring Arequipa region.

At least eight people have been injured after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Peru. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

No deaths have been registered following the quake, according to Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzen. The Peruvian Presidency said on X, formerly Twitter, that the government is monitoring the situation and evaluating any possible damage.