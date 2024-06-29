Peru earthquake: Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake hits near coast with residents feeling strong tremors; tsunami risk lowered
The earthquake struck overnight on Friday (28 June) at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGC). The quake hit 8 kilometers (5 miles) west of Atiquipa, about 600 kilometers (372 miles) south of the capital Lima.
Some residents of Atiquipa said on social media they felt a very strong and long quake that caused their beds to shake. The quake was felt as far as the capital, Lima, with videos posting on social media showing lamps swaying inside houses.
Eight people have been injured in the incident, according to authorities. Of those, five received medical attention in two hospitals in the Ica region and three were treated for minor injuries at a hospital in the neighbouring Arequipa region.
No deaths have been registered following the quake, according to Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzen. The Peruvian Presidency said on X, formerly Twitter, that the government is monitoring the situation and evaluating any possible damage.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) initially issued an alert warning of “possible” tsunami waves reaching up to 1 to 3 meters along some coastal areas in Peru. But it later dropped the alert, saying there was no tsunami warning, advisory or threat. Peruvian authorities are rallying to send aid to the Arequipa region today (Saturday 29 June).
