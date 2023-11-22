TikTok video from beauty expert shows how to get rid of double chin
The viral TikTok video from an Australian beauty expert has raised questions about the exercise.
One of our biggest insecurities as Brits is our weight.
The world around us has us constantly looking at the scales, and the parts of our body that we want to burn fat off. Now, a beauty expert has taken to TikTok to claim there's a way to be rid of our double chins for good.
Jhyll Teplin, who has more than 800,000 followers on the social media platform, suggested a 60-second exercise that can reduce or even eradicate our double chins.
She said: "So what you do is you curl your tongue up and back as far as possible and you hold it in this position, and that works on these as I said, these muscles.
"Just up and back and hold it and nobody knows. You can walk down the street. It works, try it and let me know."
The science behind this is that rolling your tongue back tenses the muscles in your jaw, which can potentially change the shape of your jawline. The movement is known as mewing, after orthodontist John Mew theorised it in the 1990s.