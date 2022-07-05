Travis Barker was rushed to hospital last week with life-threatening pancreatitis following a routine endoscopy.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was looked after by medics in hospital for several days after being diagnosed with pancreatitis, but now appears to be continuing his recovery at home.

But what is pancreatitis and what are the signs and symptoms of the condition?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital last week with life-threatening pancreatitis following a routine endoscopy (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Here’s what you need to know.

What is acute pancreatitis?

Acute pancreatitis is a condition where the pancreas becomes inflamed over a short period of time, explained the NHS.

The pancreas is a small organ, located behind the stomach, that helps with digestion.

Acute pancreatitis is different to chronic pancreatitis, where the pancreas has become permanently damaged from inflammation over many years, with the most common symptom of chronic pancreatitis being repeated episodes of severe pain in your tummy.

Most people with acute pancreatitis start to feel better within about a week and have no further problems, but some people with severe acute pancreatitis can go on to develop serious complications.

What are the symptoms of acute pancreatitis?

The most common symptoms of acute pancreatitis include:

suddenly getting severe pain in the centre of your tummy

feeling or being sick

a high temperature of 38C or more

When should I get medical help?

You should see a GP immediately if you suddenly develop severe abdominal pain. If this isn’t possible, contact NHS 111 for advice.

What are the causes of acute pancreatitis?

Acute pancreatitis is most often linked to gallstones or drinking too much alcohol, but sometimes the cause is not known.

The NHS said: “By reducing how much alcohol you drink and altering your diet to make gallstones less likely, you can reduce your chances of developing acute pancreatitis.”

How is it treated?

Treatment for acute pancreatitis aims to help control the condition and manage any symptoms, which usually involves admission to hospital.

You may be given fluids directly into a vein, pain relief, liquid food through a tube in your tummy and oxygen through tubes in your nose.