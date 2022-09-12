When is World Sepsis Day 2022? Date event takes place, what is it, when did it start, and how to get involved
Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection
World Sepsis Day takes place every year, raising awareness of the health condition.
But when will it take place this year and how can people get involved?
Here’s what you need to know.
What is World Sepsis Day?
Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs.
Sepsis is sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning.
World Sepsis Day is an initiative by the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA) and was established in 2012.
The GSA is a non-profit charity organisation which aims to provide global leadership to reduce the worldwide burden of sepsis.
The event is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against sepsis.
World Sepsis Day involves numerous events organised all over the world which aim to raise awareness of sepsis.
The events include medical education, sport activities, and fundraising events like pink picnics.
When does it take place?
World Sepsis Day takes place on 13 September every year. This year, it will land on Tuesday 13 September 2022.
How can I get involved?
The easiest way to support World Sepsis Day is by sharing the link for signing the World Sepsis Declaration with your colleagues, family and friends, the World Sepsis Day website said.
You can also get involved in the following ways:
- Embed the "What Is Sepsis? - sepsis explained in 3 minutes"-video on your website and/or share it on social media (English / Spanish / Portuguese / French / Italian / Turkish / German / Russian)
- Share one (or more) WSD Infographic on your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page or story, or put up a post mentioning @WorldSepsisDay
- Share the Sepsis Awareness Clips on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, on your website, or wherever else you’d like.
- Play the Sepsis Quiz – either online or printed out
- Tweet about or at World Sepsis Day, using the hashtag #WorldSepsisDay, #StopSepsis, or #SaveLives
- Add a WSD Frame to your profile picture on Facebook – go to your Facebook profile, click on your profile picture, click on add frame, and search for World Sepsis Day
- Add a pink banner or a button to your website or set up a landing page informing your visitors about WSD
- Participate in the photo challenge
- Add ‘September 13 is World Sepsis Day – Stop Sepsis, Save Lives’ to your email signature
- Organise a Twitter chat, a webinar, a Reddit AMA, a Facebook Live, or a Periscope
- Share the link to the World Sepsis Day toolkit section with your colleagues, family or friends, encouraging them to join the online campaign