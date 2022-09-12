Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection

World Sepsis Day takes place every year, raising awareness of the health condition.

But when will it take place this year and how can people get involved?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is World Sepsis Day?

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs.

Sepsis is sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning.

World Sepsis Day is an initiative by the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA) and was established in 2012.

The GSA is a non-profit charity organisation which aims to provide global leadership to reduce the worldwide burden of sepsis.

The event is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against sepsis.

World Sepsis Day involves numerous events organised all over the world which aim to raise awareness of sepsis.

The events include medical education, sport activities, and fundraising events like pink picnics.

When does it take place?

World Sepsis Day takes place on 13 September every year. This year, it will land on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

How can I get involved?

The easiest way to support World Sepsis Day is by sharing the link for signing the World Sepsis Declaration with your colleagues, family and friends, the World Sepsis Day website said.