Women are grumpier than men during the winter months, according to research.

A poll, of 2,011 adults, found six in 10 females admit to being in a bad mood between December and February – compared to 48 per cent of males. Miserable weather was the top reason women feel this way (87 per cent), while men blamed it on a lack of sunshine (81 per cent).

As a result, 42 per cent of all adults are imminently likely to book a holiday to give them something look forward to, with 32 per cent more inclined to do this than they were five years ago. It also emerged feeling the sun on their skin (55 per cent), spending more time outside (53 per cent), and the general warmer weather (61 per cent), are things people miss at this time of year in the UK.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays, which commissioned the research, said: “The first Saturday after Christmas and New Year is traditionally a very busy time for holiday bookings. This year will be no different, as people look to swap the cold and wet UK for some much-needed sunshine.

“Our research and data tells us that people feel more inclined to book a sunshine holiday than ever, so with the festivities over, we’re expecting the usual post-Christmas and New Year rush.”

The study found lack of sleep (33 per cent), low moods (31 per cent), and feeling irritable (24 per cent) were among the direct results of reduced daylight during winter.

Unsurprisingly, 44 per cent would be happy to get rid of the changing clocks, as 23 per cent believe this is an outdated tradition, with 34 per cent keen to see more sun during the darker months. If the UK had more daylight hours, the average adult would spend an additional three and a half hours outside each week, according to the OnePoll.com study.

To combat the lack of sunshine during the colder months, 42 per cent take a Vitamin D supplement and 35 per cent keep their curtains or blinds open for as long as possible.

While 98 per cent are aware of how important sunshine is for their overall wellbeing, with 85 per cent claiming a holiday has a positive impact on them.